Pro-abortion Catholics for Choice demands Vatican be banned from UN meetings

NEW YORK (LifeSiteNews) — The pro-abortion group “Catholics for Choice” has attacked the Holy See’s status at the United Nations, arguing that the Vatican does not speak for all Catholics on issues on “gender and reproductive rights.”

“We are here to say that the Holy See does not speak for Catholics on gender equality and reproductive rights.” Such was the opening statement of a representative for Catholics for Choice (CFC) at the United Nations in New York this week.

The pro-abortion group’s declaration came during a U.N. meeting of the Commission on the Status of Women in New York earlier this month. The annual meeting draws U.N. member states together with civil organizations and U.N. bodies to discuss “the advancement of gender equality and women’s rights.”

Addressing the U.N., CFC’s Manuela Tironi argued that the Holy See was working against women’s “reproductive rights” through opposing abortion. Citing the 1995 Beijing Declaration – which advocates for access to abortion and contraception – Tironi stated that the Holy See was preventing its realization.

“CFC fears that fully achieving this goal is impossible with the Holy See as a permanent observer at the U.N.,” she said.

The Holy See is not a member of the U.N. but has been a permanent observer since 1964, and thus can participate at certain meetings and intervene, but not vote. The Catholic Church teaches that “direct abortion, that is to say, abortion willed either as an end or a means is gravely contrary to the moral law,” and can in no manner be approved.

“The U.N. should not be granting this high level diplomatic status to a religious body that is interfering in the progress of already established goals and it certainly should not be granted solely to the Vatican,” added Tironi.

She attested that the U.S. Catholic bishops’ defense of Catholic teaching opposing abortion and contraception was a “crusade,” but one which was not supported by the Catholic laity:

In the U.S. the Catholic hierarchy has crusaded against abortion and contraception even though only 1 in 10 Catholics support its position on abortion, and 98% of Catholic women use methods other than Church-approved NFP.

The group decried the “disproportionate access” granted to the Holy See as support for “a religious force that fundamentally opposes women’s empowerment.”

“Catholics for Choice urges the members gathered here to discuss this threat to women’s rights worldwide and to religious freedom,” Tironi ended.

The dissident group “Catholics for Choice” has been publicly disavowed by the Catholic hierarchy time and again, in both the U.S. and Canada, due to their advocating for abortion in violation of Catholic teaching. New York’s Cardinal Timothy Dolan wrote in 2016:

As the U.S. Catholic bishops have stated for many years, the use of the name “Catholic” as a platform to promote the taking of innocent human life is offensive not only to Catholics, but to all who expect honesty and forthrightness in public discourse … It is funded by powerful private foundations to promote abortion as a method of population control.

In 1996 Lincoln, Nebraska’s Bishop Fabian Bruskewitz warned any members of the group would be automatically excommunicated.

When the group infamously projected pro-abortion slogans onto the exterior of D.C.’s Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in 2022, then-Archbishop Wilton Gregory condemned the group as not being Catholic. “The true voice of the Church was only to be found within The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception last evening,” Gregory stated.

Such Church censure has not stopped the group from claiming the title “Catholic,” nor from using official Church procedures to further their aims.

Last October, CFC staged a protest outside the Vatican demanding that the Synod on Synodality host debates favorable to abortion. The synod, the group said, was a “groundbreaking opportunity to reshape the life and future of the church, especially regarding the inclusion of women and LGBTQ+ people.”

They collected testimonies from people all advocating for the Catholic Church to officially approve of abortion, contraception, and IVF.

Documenting the group’s years of activism, Catholic Vote described CFC as “at its core, little more than a loud contradiction: an anti-Catholic hate group.”

They remain officially in opposition to Catholic teaching, and use the word “Catholic” despite numerous censures from Church officials.

