Pro-abortion ‘Catholics for Choice’ hires man who says he’s a woman for comms spot

WASHINGTON, D.C., January 27, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Chelsea Clinton tweeted today her congratulations to “Charlotte” Clymer — a man who says he is a woman and a lesbian — for being hired at Catholics for Choice (CFC) as the new director of communications and strategy starting next week.

Clymer is an Army veteran and homosexual activist blogger, known for “coming out” in a series of 2017 tweets. “I’m transgender, which means that although I was assigned ‘male’ at birth based on anatomy, I’ve always felt that, at least on the inside, I’m female. Your ‘sex’ is your designation at birth based on some biological factors; ‘gender’ is how you express your identity.”

In the same year, Clymer began working at the Human Rights Campaign, the largest organization for advancing homosexual policies in the USA, with “well-established lobbying and political action committee capabilities.” Clymer will now be moving on to CFC.

Clinton’s tweet came after “Charlotte” Clymer’s own Twitter announcement: “Some personal news: I’ll be joining @Catholic4Choice. As a Christian and someone deeply committed to pro-choice policies and reproductive health, it’s a dream to join this team of brilliant advocates. Catholics for Choice is a pro-choice, pro-LGBTQ, pro-equality org that centers marginalized voices[.]”

The use of the word “Catholic” is a misnomer. Catholics for Choice are a dissenting group that have been publicly disavowed by the Church hierarchy time and again. “As the U.S. Catholic bishops have stated for many years, the use of the name ‘Catholic’ as a platform to promote the taking of innocent human life is offensive not only to Catholics, but to all who expect honesty and forthrightness in public discourse.”

Catholic teaching is unchanging and unambiguous on its anti-abortion position. In fact, the Catechism states, “Since the first century the Church has affirmed the moral evil of every procured abortion. This teaching has not changed and remains unchangeable. Direct abortion, that is to say, abortion willed either as an end or a means, is gravely contrary to the moral law.”

It is unclear if Clymer is accepting the new position as a move toward a Catholic identity. In a Spirited podcast interview, Clymer admitted, “I went to church when I was a kid with a friend a few times.” But, he explained, there wasn’t any time he didn’t believe in God. Now, as an adult, he enjoys the “love and strength that I draw from Christ’s teachings.”

When pressed about “embracing” Christianity when its doctrines reject living out an actively homosexual lifestyle, Clymer answered, “I spent 30 years asking God to essentially take away my authenticity... and I’m never going to get that time back. So, part of my journey now is trying to make people see that this isn’t black and white.”

While the Catholic Church treats her children with compassion, her teaching with regard to sexual identity is unambiguous, precisely because the Church upholds the innate dignity and authenticity of every human person.

“Everyone, man and woman, should acknowledge and accept his sexual identity. ... By creating the human being man and woman, God gives personal dignity equally to the one and the other. Each of them, man and woman, should acknowledge and accept his sexual identity.”