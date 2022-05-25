Pro-abortion Democrat calls Ted Cruz ‘baby killer’ for rejecting gun control push after Texas shooting

'Inevitably when there’s a murderer of this kind, you see politicians try to politicize it, you see Democrats and a lot of folks in the media whose immediate solution is to try to restrict the constitutional rights of law abiding citizens. That doesn’t work, it’s not effective.'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – In the wake of Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School that killed 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, a pro-abortion Arizona Democrat went on a profanity-laced Twitter rant Tuesday evening, including at “baby killer” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX).

“Inevitably when there’s a murderer of this kind, you see politicians try to politicize it, you see Democrats and a lot of folks in the media whose immediate solution is to try to restrict the constitutional rights of law abiding citizens,” Cruz told CNN’s Jessica Dean. “That doesn’t work, it’s not effective. It doesn’t prevent crime. We know what does prevent crime, which is going after felons and fugitives and those with serious mental illness,” as well as “armed law enforcement on the campus.”

Cruz advocated for more armed law enforcement resources on school campuses, arguing, "We know from past experience one of the most effective tool for keeping kids safe is armed law enforcement on the campus" — Ali Zaslav (@alizaslav) May 24, 2022

In response, Rep. Ruben Gallego tweeted at the pro-life Republican, “F*** you @tedcruz you care about a fetus but you will let our children get slaughtered. Just get your ass to Cancun. You are useless,” followed shortly by “Just to be clear f*** you @tedcruz you f*** baby killer.”

When another Twitter user commented, “I dont [sic] believe an elected official should be acting like this,” Gallego responded with a middle finger emoji. He also declared, “F*** your prayers,” and even attacked moderate Democrat Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona for being unwilling to abolish the legislative filibuster so Democrats could more easily enact gun control.

Gallego’s choice of the “baby killer” epithet is ironic in light of his voting record, which shows him to be 100% in favor of actually killing preborn babies via abortion according to the scorecards of Planned Parenthood, NARAL, the Family Research Council, National Right to Life Committee, and Susan B. Anthony List.

So far Cruz has not dignified Gallego’s outburst with a response, but he has issued a statement on the shooting:

I’m grateful for the heroes in law enforcement and first responders who responded to the scene and stopped the killer. 2/x — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) May 24, 2022

We’ve seen too many of these shootings. No parent should have to bear the pain of burying their child. We need to come together, as one nation, and support Uvalde as they try to heal from this devastating loss. 4/x — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) May 24, 2022

Mass shootings always elicit emotionally-charged rhetoric from Democrats demanding new restrictions on Americans’ ability to own firearms, despite the high levels of violence in Democrat-controlled cities indicating the ineffectiveness of such measures. Others suggest the solution is greater diligence in identifying and acting on warning signs displayed by potential shooters, or instituting full-time professional security at schools.

