Pro-abortion Democrat in competitive Virginia race livestreamed sex with husband for ‘tips’

Susanna Gibson, the 40-year-old Richmond mom who has made abortion central to her campaign, has accused the GOP of engaging in the 'worst gutter politics' after the Washington Post reported on the videos that she uploaded to thousands of followers.

RICHMOND, Virginia (LifeSiteNews) – A Democratic candidate for the Virginia House of Delegates has accused Republicans of engaging in “the worst gutter politics” after videos were shared showing her engaging in X-rated sex acts with her husband online for pay.

Candidate Susanna Gibson, a 40-year-old mother of two and nurse practitioner who describes herself as a “public health expert,” claims that her sex tapes were “leaked” even though she had uploaded them for her nearly 6,000 thousand followers on a live-sex-streaming site.

She also demanded that her viewers pay her to watch her perform specific requests.

The videos were streamed on a porn site that derives its name from “the act of masturbating while chatting online.”

News of the videos surfaced just weeks before a crucial election in which both the Virginia House of Delegates and Senate are up for grabs.

Since taking office, Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin’s intention to sign a ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy has been stymied by a divided legislature. Gaining control of both the upper and lower house is crucial in order for the Old Dominion to join every other southern state in limiting some abortions.

The NARAL-endorsed Gibson has said that she decided to run for office shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court issued it June 2022 Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Dobbs affirmed that, unlike what Roe ruled, there is no “right” to abortion in the U.S. Constitution.

“I just laid down and looked at the ceiling and it took me probably 10 minutes to get up; I was just so distraught,” she told Roll Call in June. That evening she headed into downtown Richmond to march in a Planned Parenthood-organized protest of Dobbs.

The pro-abortion, suburban candidate who produced porn with her husband has also been endorsed by former Virginia Democratic Governor Ralph Northam, who infamously expressed support for not only allowing abortion up until the moment of birth, but also allowing children born alive after a failed abortion to die.

Both Northam and candidate Gibson are healthcare professionals. Gibson wears a white medical coat in many campaign materials.

Virginians deserve a champion in the state general assembly who will fight against Republican attacks on reproductive freedom. That’s exactly who @SusannaSGibson is, and we’re proud to endorse her for election to the Virginia House of Delegates. pic.twitter.com/P5Mj2nUOtD — NARAL (@NARAL) August 3, 2023

Gibson says opponents have committed a ‘sex crime’ against her

While LifeSiteNews has chosen not to view the videos, according to The Daily Wire, both Gibson and her husband, an attorney, can be heard making outrageous lewd and debauched statements. Those include telling viewers they could watch her urinate “if you tip me and some tokens.”

“Again, I’m raising money for a good cause,” she said. Gibson also said that for 500 “tokens,” she would order room service in a hotel and cause the delivery person to see her naked.

The Daily Wire also reported:

Gibson said she has had sex with three men in one day, and “don’t tell my husband he was the third. I would say ethically nonmonogamous but I guess that three in one day was not.”

Despite the revelations of public licentious conduct, the Democrat maintains that it is Republicans who are guilty of bad behavior for making the existence of the videos known.

Gibson even accused her political opponents of having a committed a “sex crime” against her.

“My political opponents and their Republican allies have proven they’re willing to commit a sex crime to attack me and my family because there’s no line they won’t cross to silence women when they speak up,” she told CNN.

‘If there is nothing wrong with it, who cares if Republicans exposed it?’

Gibson’s attorney, Daniel P. Watkins, cited Virginia’s revenge porn law, telling the New York Post, “We are working directly with federal and local law enforcement to hold the wrongdoers accountable and to protect Mrs. Gibson’s rights as the victim of a crime.”

Other Democrats and liberal organizations are circling wagons around Gibson.

“Susanna originally ran for office because of the overturning of Roe and she’s been very outspoken on standing up for reproductive rights. People are coming out in support of Susanna because they know that Republicans are coming after her because she was standing up for them,” Emily’s List spokesperson Lauren Chou told the AP.

Corey D. Silverstein, a leading “adult entertainment industry lawyer,” assured readers of The Washington Post that there is nothing illegal about streaming sex acts online.

“There is absolutely no law that they are violating — none,” he said. “In this case, you have two adults who are engaging in consensual sex, and they’ve decided they want to broadcast that, and they’re doing so in exchange for tipping. There’s absolutely nothing illegal about it.”

“I think it’s fantastic you have someone running who has an open sex life,” added Silverstein. “It’s actually very refreshing.”

Gibson and her Republican opponent, businessman David Owen, are competing for a seat in Virginia’s 57th District, which voted in favor of Youngkin by a margin of 51.2% to 48.3% in 2021.

However, in the state’s 2022 midterm elections the district flipped to 50% Democrat to 49.1% Republican.

The impact of the video revelations on the outcome of the upcoming election – if any – remains to be seen, particularly given the ubiquitous presence of porn in the culture.

“Honestly, I don’t see why she can’t survive this. She didn’t do anything wrong, she didn’t break any laws,” said Monica Hutchinson, a legislative coordinator for a youth justice organization according to the AP report. Gibson’s “sex life has nothing to do with her policy agenda.”

One left-wing operative told the Washington Examiner that the “attacks” against Gibson are “are yet another display of how far-removed the dusty, antiquated, stodgy Republican Party is from young voters.”

But Dave Gordon, director of the conservative Virginia Project PAC, told that outlet that Democrats “are insane to have not told her to step down. She is the dictionary definition of disgrace. Democrats have to decide whether this behavior is [okay], because they’re trying to play a double-game, saying Republicans are bad for exposing it, but that there’s nothing wrong with it.”

“If there is nothing wrong with it, who cares if Republicans exposed it?”

