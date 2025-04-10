Pro-abortion demonstrators amplify pro-life voices at Texas protest against chemical abortion

On March 26, we pro-lifers were outnumbered by about 20 to 15. Nevertheless, the counter-protest amplified our pro-life impact on the vast sidewalks of this corner drug store.

(LifeSiteNews) — After a year of monthly pro-life protests at the CVS pharmacy near Baylor University, a counter-protest has emerged.

College Democrats of Baylor, an official student organization, held a modest counter-protest to Pro-Life Waco’s monthly hour-and-a-half protest on February 26. This resulted in a news story in the Baylor Lariat newspaper. The College Democrats promised to be back in March.

On March 26, we pro-lifers were outnumbered by about 20 to 15. Nevertheless, the counter-protest amplified our pro-life impact on the vast sidewalks of this corner drug store. The expansion of the visual display on the sidewalks was something thousands of travelers could not avoid seeing. The counter-protest ramped up our enthusiasm, which continued as we had lunch together at the nearby Panera Bread.

For the most part, the interaction was respectful. I persuaded four counter-protesters to accept our chemical abortion flier, JW Lastrape, the President of College Democrats of Baylor, among them.

The only disrespect came from members of the NoZe Brotherhood, a very unofficial student organization. This woke group prides itself on outlandish dress, masks with oversize noses, and irreverent actions. One NoZe brother attempted to distribute condoms to our pro-life foot soldiers.

Pro-Life Waco delivered its first outreach at CVS across Interstate 35 from Baylor in April of 2024. Our top outreach goals are 1) chemical abortion education and 2) exposing the CVS and Walgreens commitment to joining the abortion industry.

Following months of pharmacy outreach, PLW leadership created Pro-Life in the Public Square (PLPS). The goal of this new organization is to promote public square outreach—activism that reaches the broad spectrum of public sentiment on abortion. Our top priority is a strong national response to the entry of two national pharmacy corporations into the chemical abortion business. PLPS offers a totally free Quick Start Pack to pro-life groups and individuals who will join the national collaboration for continuing pharmacy outreach at a local CVS or Walgreens. The Quick Start Pack includes 10 signs (with four different messages) and 100 chemical abortion flyers.

PLPS also provides financial support for two additional public square outreach initiatives: 1) church and local group yard sign campaigns, and 2) billboards in small towns with a major highway running through.

Given the current weakness of the local public square outreach within the pro-life movement, a revival of this branch can strengthen the pro-life movement in the post-Dobbs era.

John Pisciotta, PhD is the Executive Director of Pro-Life in the Public Square

and a retired Baylor Professor of Economics.

