Pro-abortion protesters gather outside Supreme Court after reported ruling overturning Roe v. Wade

Pro-abortion protesters heckled the pro-lifers gathered before the Supreme Court, chanting 'we will not go back.'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – Large numbers of pro-abortion supporters gathered outside the U.S. Supreme Court following the leak of a reported majority opinion which would overturn the nearly 50-year old Roe v. Wade abortion decision.

According to an initial leaked draft majority opinion allegedly written by conservative Justice Samuel Alito and obtained by Politico, the U.S. Supreme Court has voted 5-4 to overturn its nearly 50-year-old Roe v. Wade decision, which imposed abortion on demand across the country.

“Roe was egregiously wrong from the start. Its reasoning was exceptionally weak and the decision has had damaging consequences,” wrote Alito in the leaked draft.

The leaking of the draft is an unprecedented incident and has been described by the SCOTUS Blog as “the gravest, most unforgivable sin.”

Following the “earthquake” which the alleged draft has created, crowds of abortion supporters have swarmed in front of the Supreme Court building. “If you feel like f****ng screaming, then just scream,” shouted one woman late last night as crowds began to amass.

“If you feel like f-cking screaming, scream” Small protest against the leaked Roe opinion outside #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/5el7w7aZSU — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) May 3, 2022

Counterprotestors starting to get testy at the Supreme Court pic.twitter.com/vOaEzOZmO3 — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) May 3, 2022

Politico reported that Justices Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett joined Justice Alito in the reported majority ruling. The draft itself notes that it was first circulated from Justice Alito on February 10, 2022, and was deemed by the SCOTUS Blog Twitter channel to be “almost certainly an authentic draft opinion.”

Pro-abortion protesters then took aim at Justice Kavanaugh and Justice Alito in particular when shouting outside the Supreme Court building, while chants of “we will not go back” rang out across the streets.

“Hey hey ho ho fuck Alito he’s got to go” pic.twitter.com/rL2hEzcXKG — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 3, 2022

Huge crowd in front of #scotus. Loud chants of “We will not go back.” pic.twitter.com/mlYJuCEzqy — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 3, 2022

Meanwhile, the Daily Signal recorded footage of Catholic University of America students bravely taking to the streets to prayerfully witness for the unborn, praying the rosary on their knees while the pro-abortionists danced and shouted in their faces.

Catholic University students quietly praying the rosary. Angry protestors scream in the background. pic.twitter.com/KLw69qXc1l — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 3, 2022

Catholic University students have come to the court. They are the few pro-life voices out here right now. pic.twitter.com/JfY3UbzbCd — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 3, 2022



The pro-aborts attempted a number of times to physically interfere with the pro-life crowd, trying to steal signs and drowning out the pro-lifers using siren calls on megaphones.

One pro-abortion activist attempts to steal a pro-life sign. Observers are attempting to de-escalate. pic.twitter.com/YxxVUTlgoS — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 3, 2022

Conflict between the pro-life leftist group and the larger crowd. The pro-abortion crowd is using sirens to drown out the pro-life crowd. pic.twitter.com/eTB15H1e3Q — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 3, 2022



Shortly after hounding the pro-lifers out of the square, the pro-abortion crowd chanted: “Show me what democracy looks like – this is what democracy looks like.” Calls of “pack the court” also rang out into the night.

Just a bunch of average Americans spontaneously appearing in DC at 11:30 demanding the destruction of the Supreme Court. https://t.co/TO1TOkYbff — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 3, 2022



A number of the pro-abortionist held coat hangers, and called for for what appeared to be widespread violence, shouting: “If we don’t get it, tear it down.”

Pro-abortion protestors: “If we don’t get it TEAR IT DOWN” pic.twitter.com/wJAtVZWekm — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) May 3, 2022



Pro-life demonstrators were subsequently forced out of the crowd by the pro-abortionists, after having been called “assholes” and told to “f****ng leave.”

The pro-life group is forced out by the pro-abortion crowd. They are heckled as they leave. pic.twitter.com/rkiYB6OSIT — Douglas Blair (@DouglasKBlair) May 3, 2022

Parts of the pro-abortion crowd at the Supreme Court calling a couple of pro-lifers “assholes” and screaming at them to “fucking leave” and chanting “get a vasectomy” etc. etc. etc. pic.twitter.com/sogyOSMXkw — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) May 3, 2022



Pro-abortion “Catholic” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called the leaked draft an “abomination,” and “one of the worst and most damaging decisions in modern history.”

“Several of these conservative Justices, who are in no way accountable to the American people, have lied to the U.S. Senate, ripped up the Constitution and defiled both precedent and the Supreme Court’s reputation,” she wrote.

Sebastian Gorka, former Deputy Assistant to President Trump, echoed the suggestion of many on social media, when he stated that the leak of the draft was a deliberate move “to sabotage the Summer Court and to intimidate those who wish to send this abomination of Roe v. Wade back to the states.”

BREAKING NEWS: Why they leaked from the Supreme Court. #SCOTUS pic.twitter.com/JqI08yvPYA — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) May 3, 2022

