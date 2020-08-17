Pro-LGBT Fr. James Martin to offer prayer at pro-abort Dem convention, says it’ll be for ‘sanctity of life’

PETITION: Urge Catholic bishops to refuse Holy Communion to pro-abortion Biden! Sign the petition here.

August 17, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Pro-LGBT Jesuit priest James Martin, along with a rabbi and an imam, is slated to deliver an invocation on the final night of the Democratic National Convention when pro-abortion candidate Joe Biden will accept his party’s nomination for President of the United States.

“I was honored to accept the invitation to pray at the Democratic convention,” Martin announced to his Twitter followers.

“I will be praying for a respect for the sanctity of all human life and for a nation in which all are welcome,” he added. “(And if the Republicans invite me, I'll pray the same prayer).”

Martin then linked to a New York Times article that mentioned his pick.

“Praying for the dignity of all human life and the welcome of all,” he reiterated in a follow-up tweet.

A number of online commentators expressed dismay that a Catholic priest would lend credibility to the Democratic party — which proudly includes the “right” to abortion in its official 2020 platform and whose candidates for the presidency and vice presidency have repeatedly made clear their personal dedication to abortion – by agreeing to speak at the party’s important event. More than that, some are horrified that a priest would deign to participate in the event because so many of the planks in the party’s platform are antithetical to Catholicism, including its extreme pro-LGBTQ+ stances and associated continued promised assaults on religious liberty.

Martin has been the greatest force for the normalization of homosexuality and transgenderism in the Catholic Church today, and he continues mostly unchecked. In 2017, he published a book titled “Building a Bridge: How the Catholic Church and the LGBT Community Can Enter Into a Relationship of Respect, Compassion and Sensitivity.”

The Jesuit frequently delivers speeches around the country and the world promoting his pro-LGBT message, including at the 2018 World Meeting of Families in Ireland, where he suggested that active homosexuals “should be invited into parish ministries,” specifically mentioning them becoming “eucharistic ministers,” in order to make them welcomed and accepted in the Catholic Church.

“Fr. James Martin and Sr. Simone Campbell, who lobbied on behalf of Obamacare and its requisite contraceptive mandate, will speak at the Democratic Convention this week,” noted Raymond Arroyo, host of EWTN’s The World Over, reminding his followers that some of the Catholics who are given high profile, public roles at the convention may have something to do with their dedication to anti-Catholic political causes.

“Well, now, look at this, a priest praying at the Democrat Party convention!” said Fr. Frank Pavone of Priests for Life, who contrasted Martin’ announcement with his own recent experience of being asked by the Vatican’s Congregation for the Clergy to step down from working with the Trump re-election campaign.

“And people have a problem with me leading prayers for Catholics for Trump and Prolife Voices for Trump?!” he exclaimed.

“I will continue to lead prayers for the Trump campaign,” Pavone promised. “Watch Democrat hypocrites complain!”

Fr. Pavone is the National Director of Priests for Life who until last month served on the advisory board of Catholics for Trump or co-chair of Pro-Life Voices for Trump.

“Not a sin to vote Democrat?” Fr. Pavone asked in another tweet responding to Fr. Martin, pointing out that the Democrat Party’s stated beliefs are far from benign.

“As if we're in an ivory tower talking about a theoretical relationship between political parties and the Church; as if the Democrat Party hadn't allied itself with socialism, abortion, & opposition to religious freedom; as if Pontifex doesn't care.”

"Not a sin to vote Democrat?"

“Do you think Fr James Martin will pray for an end to the abominable crime of killing babies through abortion at the Democratic convention?” asked Deacon Nick Donnelly, commenting from the UK. “Neither do I.”

“His prayer for respect for the sanctity of all human life is an empty gesture,” Donnelly suggested.

Not all Catholics are troubled by the inclusion of Fr. Martin in the DNC lineup.

Heidi Schlumpf, executive editor of the leftist National Catholic Reporter and CNN contributor, appeared thrilled with the prospect.

“Getting excited for the Democratic Convention,” Schlumpf exclained.

Schlumpf’s exhilaration is unsurprising, having recently stupefied U.S. Catholics with a fawning opinion piece about U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez headlined “AOC is the future of the Catholic Church.”

“U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's stunning speech on the House floor last week has been called ‘a comeback for the ages,’ ‘the most important feminist speech in a generation’ and ‘a lesson in sexism and decency.’”

The convention, which The New York Times has described as a “star-studded Zoom call” because the speakers will be offering their remarks from remote locations due to Wuhan virus restrictions, will run from Monday, August 17 through Thursday, August 20.

Former Vice President Biden will accept his party nomination on Thursday, the same day that Fr. Martin is expected to deliver his invocation. Other prime-time keynote speakers include Michelle Obama on Monday, Jill Biden on Tuesday, and Barack Obama on Wednesday.