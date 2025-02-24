Pro-abortion group lobbied Trudeau gov’t to strip pro-life orgs of charitable tax status

According to the Canadian Registry of Lobbyists, Abortion Rights Coalition of Canada urged numerous government agencies to restrict pro-life activism by stripping pro-life groups of their charitable status, an action the Trudeau government has since proposed.

(LifeSiteNews) — The Trudeau government’s desire to strip pro-life organizations of their charitable status may be linked to the lobbying of a pro-abortion group.

According to the Canadian Registry of Lobbyists, as first reported by pro-lifer Patricia Mahoney, Abortion Rights Coalition of Canada (ARCC) director Joyce Arthur has urged numerous government agencies to restrict pro-life activism by stripping pro-life groups of their charitable status, an action the Trudeau government proposed taking before Parliament was prorogued earlier this year.

In Arthur’s petitions, she pushed for “stopping federal government funding of anti-choice groups, including through job programs and their charitable tax status.”

Arthur’s radical suggestion, which would put many pro-life pregnancy centers out of business, was sent to several government agencies, including the Canada Revenue Agency, Finance Canada, Health Canada, the House of Commons, and the Prime Minister’s Office.

Campaign Life Coalition’s Pete Baklinski responded to Arthur’s lobbying, noting that the ARCC “has been spreading misinformation about pro-life pregnancy centres for years.”

🚨 New evidence links abortion lobby group to Trudeau’s plan to crush pro-life pregnancy centres by stripping them of charitable status 🚨 The Abortion Rights Coalition of Canada (ARCC) has been spreading misinformation about pro-life pregnancy centres for years. This anti-life… https://t.co/XcYlJYNEjA — Pro-life Canadian Man (@PeteBaklinski) February 21, 2025

“This anti-life group appears to despise that organizations exist to offer women choices other than abortion. It wants to shut them down,” he wrote in a post on X.

“The Trudeau Liberals listened to ARCC, putting forward a plan to strip pro-life organizations of their charitable status using talking points similar to ARCC’s,” Baklinski explained.

“Why is the Federal government taking advice from an organization that promotes preborn baby-killing?” he questioned.

In October, Trudeau apparently acquiesced to the abortion group’s demands and introduced legislation that could have stripped pro-life pregnancy centers of their charity status.

The legislation, introduced October 29, would amend the Income Tax Act and Income Tax Regulations to protect “reproductive freedom by preventing abuse of charitable status.” The euphemistic term “reproductive freedom” refers to the so-called freedom to have an abortion or engage in other anti-life practices.

In effect, the bill would mandate that registered charities disclose whether or not they offer abortion or birth control services or if they provide contact information to those who do, with the department of finance clarifying that “(w)here a charity fails to meet the requirements specified in the legislation, the Minister of National Revenue would be permitted to revoke its registration.”

However, since Trudeau has prorogued Parliament to step down as prime minister and Liberal leader, the bill is essentially dead unless it is taken up at the express request of the incoming Liberal leader.

