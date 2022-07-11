Pro-abortion group vandalizes Right to Life office in Ohio twice in one week

'I've said it once and I'll say it again: We will not be intimidated out of saving lives,' executive director Allie Frazier promised.

AKRON, Ohio (LifeSiteNews) – The Right to Life of Northeast Ohio’s office was vandalized by pro-abortion group Jane’s Revenge for the second time in a week.

During the night of July 7, pro-abortion terrorist group Jane’s Revenge broke windows and spray-painted pro-abortion messages, according to RTL executive director Allie Frazier.

Well, our office got targeted by Jane’s Revenge last night. Spray painted threats, rocks through our window, etc. There’s broken glass all over the floor but thank God we’re all okay! I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again: We will not be intimidated out of saving lives. pic.twitter.com/1XBBJjpu5K — Allie Frazier ♥️ 🇺🇦 (@AFrazierLife) July 8, 2022

Well, our office got targeted by Jane’s Revenge last night,” Frazier tweeted. “Spray painted threats, rocks through our window, etc. There’s broken glass all over the floor but thank God we’re all okay!”

“I’ve said it once and I’ll say it again: We will not be intimidated out of saving lives,” she added.

This attack came only seven days after the office was targeted by pro-abortion advocates who placed pro-abortion signs around the door and windows and hung a coat hanger on the door handle.

Video footage shows the vandals ringing the office doorbell while making obscene hand gestures and holding pro-abortion signs.

“In moments like these, it’s really important to be clear about why we are here and what we are about,” Frazier said in a statement. “No matter what, we refuse to be intimidated.”

“Right to Life of Northeast Ohio is completely committed to supporting women and saving babies,” she continued. “We have dedicated our lives to speaking up on behalf of the voiceless, and we will not let our own voices to be silenced by vandalism, intimidation or, God forbid, violent threats.”

Jane’s Revenge has promised to escalate its attacks, declaring “open season” on pro-lifers.

The radical pro-abortion group has publicly claimed responsibility for attacks against pro-life organizations and churches across America. There have been over 20 attacks on pregnancy centers since the draft of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked in May.

After the U.S. Supreme Court’s historic decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, pro-life pregnancy centers and Catholic churches have continued to face violence, vandalism, and arson.

The violence appears to have no clear end in sight, with the Department of Homeland Security predicting terrorist attacks could continue “for weeks.”

