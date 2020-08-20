Pro-abortion Kamala Harris touts ‘infinite worth’ of ‘every human being’ in DNC speech

PETITION: Demand Planned Parenthood return $80M improperly taken from coronavirus emergency fund! Sign the petition here.

August 20, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Sen. Kamala Harris of California accepted the Democrat vice presidential nomination Wednesday night, in a speech that claimed to respect the “infinite worth” of “every human being” despite her and presidential nominee Joe Biden’s aggressive support for the legal power to kill human beings in the womb.

Harris opened her speech by discussing her upbringing and the historical progress her professional success represented for blacks and women, which segued into a vision of the type of America she claimed to want.

“A vision of our nation as a beloved community — where all are welcome, no matter what we look like, where we come from, or who we love,” Harris said. “A country where we may not agree on every detail, but we are united by the fundamental belief that every human being is of infinite worth, deserving of compassion, dignity, and respect.”

However, Harris hinted at a tension between her words and her policies a few lines later, when she claimed that COVID-19 disproportionately impacts minorities due to a variety of factors, including “injustice in reproductive and maternal health care.”

In fact, Biden and Harris have both endorsed plans to enshrine effectively unlimited abortion-on-demand into federal law, which would use the federal Justice Department to tie the hands of states that try to enact any pro-life restrictions. Their uncompromising support for nearly unlimited abortion represents the culmination of years of opposing even the most modest considerations for preborn human beings.

As a Senate candidate, Harris bragged about forcing religiously-owned companies and pro-life pregnancy centers to violate their consciences. In December 2018, she suggested Trump judicial nominee Brian Buescher’s membership in the Catholic fraternal organization Knights of Columbus was problematic because of its pro-life, pro-marriage stances.

During her time as Attorney General of California, Harris played a key role in defending Planned Parenthood over its sale of aborted baby parts (which violated multiple federal laws, according to undercover video of abortion industry personnel). Most of the undercover footage exposing the body parts sales was taken in California, yet Harris announced she would investigate the pro-life journalists rather than Planned Parenthood. She went on to raid the home of David Daleiden, project lead of the Center for Medical Progess (CMP),while accepting Planned Parenthood’s donations for her Senate run.

Numerous pro-life organizations called on Harris to resign over the apparent conflict of interest, and Daleiden’s attorneys cited leaked emails that showed Harris’ office coordinating with Planned Parenthood to draft legislation to criminalize undercover investigations like CMP’s.

In May, Daleiden filed a lawsuit against Harris, Planned Parenthood, and California Attorney General Xavier Becerra for a “brazen, unprecedented, and ongoing conspiracy to selectively use California’s video recording laws as a political weapon to silence disfavored speech.”

Elsewhere in the speech, Harris touted her record as a prosecutor fighting “for children and survivors of sexual assault” as proof that “I know a predator when I see one,” which was most likely a thinly-veiled reference to unsubstantiated claims of sexual misbehavior against President Donald Trump.

However, the swipe also raises questions of a double standard on Harris’s part. In April, when she and Biden were competitors for the Democrat nomination, Harris was asked about women who had accused Biden of inappropriate and unwanted touching. “I believe them, and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it,” she answered.

In June, before Harris was confirmed as Biden’s running mate, The Late Show host Stephen Colbert pressed her on the discrepancy between her intense criticism of Biden during the primary and her enthusiastic support of him after. “It was a debate,” she repeated, laughing and without elaboration, raising further questions about her sincerity. Also during a primary debate, former contender Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii lambasted Harris, noting, “She put over 1,500 people in jail for marijuana violations and laughed about it when she was asked if she ever smoked marijuana.”