Pro-abortion Jane’s Revenge vandalizes pro-life pregnancy center, board member’s home in Michigan

'Jeanne, if abortions aren’t safe neither are you!” threatened the extremist group ‘Jane’s Revenge’ with graffiti scrawled onto the home of a pro-life pregnancy center board member near Detroit.

DETROIT (LifeSiteNews) – The radical pro-abortion group Jane’s Revenge vandalized a pro-life pregnancy center and the home of one of its board members with threatening messages early Saturday morning.

“Jeanne, if abortions aren’t safe neither are you!” was scrawled in red spray-painted graffiti on the garage door and driveway of a Pregnancy Aid Detroit board member’s home in Grosse Pointe Woods. The pregnancy center was vandalized the same morning.

Nancy Anter, executive director of Pregnancy Aid, said the board member was awakened by a noise outside her home at 2 a.m. Saturday morning and saw two masked, darkly clothed individuals “run from the house and jump into a Prius.”

A windowpane was also found broken, and the home’s video doorbell was spray painted red, Anter added.

“I’m not sure what their end game is, what their goal is, other than to hate” said Anter.

“Liars,” “Fake Clinic,” and “Jane’s Revenge” were also spray painted in red on the outer wall of the Pregnancy Aid office in Eastpointe, Michigan, just north of Detroit proper.

Anter said she was especially disturbed by the fact that the pro-abortion activists targeted a home, as opposed to just the public pregnancy center. She pointed out it showed they had researched the organization to learn who was associated with it.

“So that’s creepy,” Anter said. “And it’s criminal. You can’t threaten people with bodily harm. It’s a hate crime.”

Police in Eastpointe and Gross Pointe Woods as well as the FBI are investigating, according to CBS Detroit.

The nonprofit Pregnancy Aid, which describes itself as a “Christian organization that upholds the sanctity of human life by advocating for the lives of mothers and their unborn children,” offers pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, counseling, and material aid, including supplies of baby formula and clothing, to mothers “both during pregnancy and after the baby’s birth.”

Anter pointed out to CBS Detroit that the pregnancy center is located next door to an abortion mill and that women “have a choice.”

“We just want to help women, and we do that to the best of our ability,” Anter said.

Family Research Council has documented a list of over 100 attacks on “churches, pro-life organizations, property, and people” across the United States since the leak of the Dobbs decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Jane’s Revenge has now claimed responsibility for at least 20 such attacks, typically consisting of destruction of property and the group’s hallmark graffiti-scrawled threats. The group has also firebombed at least two pro-life organizations.

Despite the frequency of these attacks on pro-life groups, their violence to property, and their threat of violence to persons, no arrests have yet been made of any of their perpetrators.

Amid the persistent impunity of these violent pro-aborts, the FBI has charged more than 11 pro-life activists with violations of the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act for peacefully blocking the entrance of an abortion clinic in 2021.

The FBI has also carried out armed raids of two pro-life activist fathers: Mark Houck in Pennsylvania and Paul Vaughn in Tennessee, who were both charged with FACE Act violations. Vaughn’s charge stems from accusations he blocked the entrance to an abortion clinic, and Houck’s charge came after he shoved a man who Houck said was harassing his son, getting in his “personal space” with “disgusting” remarks.

In June, Republican U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas demanded that U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland should resign over inaction on the more than 50 attacks on pro-life pregnancy centers and churches since the Supreme Court Dobbs leak.

Cotton, who is the ranking member for the subcommittee on Criminal Justice and Counterterrorism, the Intelligence Committee, and the Armed Services Committee, also called on the DOJ to investigate Jane’s Revenge as a “domestic terrorist organization” in a letter to Garland.

Share











