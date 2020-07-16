Pro-abortion Justice Ginsburg hospitalized again, now ‘home and doing well’

URGENT PETITION: Tell the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade! Sign the petition here.

WASHINGTON, D.C., July 16, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Pro-abortion Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was briefly hospitalized “for treatment of a possible infection” this week. At 87 years old, Ginsburg is the oldest of the nine justices.

Ginsburg was discharged on Wednesday, two days after being first admitted for experiencing a fever and chills. She is now “home and doing well.”

“She was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. last night after experiencing fever and chills,” according to a spokeswoman of the Supreme Court on Tuesday. “She underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins this afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August. The Justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.”

Ginsburg was also hospitalized in May for treatment of a gallbladder condition. As oral arguments were heard over the phone during the coronavirus pandemic, she was still able to participate in Supreme Court proceedings.

Considered one of the most liberal justices on the bench, Ginsburg has consistently sided with the leftist majority or minority, depending on the case. Some of the more prominent cases in the last five years are Bostock v. Clayton County on gender ideology, June Medical Services v. Russo on basic medical safety standards for abortion centers, Little Sisters of the Poor v. Pennsylvania and Burwell v. Hobby Lobby on the contraceptive mandate for insurance coverage, and Obergefell v. Hodges legalizing same sex “marriage.”

In a defeat for conservatives this year (Bostock v. Clayton County), Ginsburg joined Justice Neil Gorsuch, nominated to the Supreme Court by President Donald Trump and previously hailed as a conservative, in essentially redefining the term “sex” in the 1964 Civil Rights Act to mean not simply “male” and “female” as biological facts, but also “sexual orientation” and “gender identity.”

Even though Ginsburg has dedicated her entire career to fighting for what she perceives as women’s rights, she effectively abolished what she had worked for by arguing that “man” and “woman” do not really exist, depending rather on what a person claims he or she is.

During a 2009 interview with the New York Times Magazine, Ginsburg, who was nominated to the Supreme Court by Democratic President Bill Clinton in 1993, said, “Frankly I had thought that at the time Roe [v. Wade] was decided, there was concern about population growth and particularly growth in populations that we don’t want to have too many of.”

While it remained unclear whether she was personally pro-abortion because of that position, or in spite of it, her support for abortion as such is evident. In the same interview, she said about “reproductive rights,” a term referring to abortion and contraception, “The basic thing is that the government has no business making that choice for a woman.”

As a Supreme Court justice, Ginsburg also voted to strike down a law banning partial-birth abortions in Nebraska. “A state regulation that ‘has the purpose or effect of placing a substantial obstacle in the path of a woman seeking an abortion of a nonviable fetus’ violates the Constitution,” she argued.

Partial-birth abortion involves killing a child in the process of being born by “delivering the child into the birth canal up to its shoulders and killing it through vacuuming out its brain and crushing its skull,” the pro-life Charlotte Lozier Institute wrote.

Three years after Ginsburg said a state law banning partial-birth abortions was unconstitutional, Congress passed a law banning the procedure. Although it was challenged in court, the Supreme Court upheld the ban in 2007.

Ginsburg is also in favor of so-called homosexual “marriage.” Only a few months after the Supreme Court struck down the Defense of Marriage Act in 2013, Ginsburg became the first Supreme Court justice to officiate a homosexual “wedding” ceremony.

“I think it will be one more statement that people who love each other and want to live together should be able to enjoy the blessings and the strife in the marriage relationship,” Ginsburg said afterwards. She subsequently officiated at several other same-sex “weddings,” before imposing homosexual “marriage” on the nation in the 2015 case Obergefell v. Hodges.

At 87 years old, Ginsburg is the Supreme Court justice most likely to be replaced next. Having been treated for cancer several times over the years, she still managed to take part in Supreme Court business. In January, she told CNN she was cancer free. She was treated for cancer twice in 2019 alone.

In case of death or retirement, it would potentially be difficult for President Trump to push through a third Supreme Court nominee before the elections in November. In a comparable situation, Republicans blocked President Barack Obama from having a replacement for staunch originalist and textualist Justice Antonin Scalia confirmed by the Senate before the 2016 election.

However, according to a Politico report, Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican, said in 2019 that his party would try to fill an opening on the Supreme Court if there were a vacancy in 2020.