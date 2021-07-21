Pro-abortion Kamala Harris invokes Jesus Christ, claims taking experimental COVID-19 jab is embodiment of ‘loving your neighbor’

LifeSiteNews has been permanently banned on YouTube. Click HERE to sign up to receive emails when we add to our video library.

DETROIT, Michigan, July 21, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — Kamala Harris last week invoked Jesus Christ’s commandment to “love thy neighbor” in an attempt to push as many Americans as possible to receive experimental COVID-19 shots.

“I do believe that the act of getting vaccinated is the very essence of what the Bible tells us when it says ‘Love thy neighbor,’” Harris said during remarks at a vaccine mobilization event in Detroit, Michigan.

“But what we know it means when we talk about love thy neighbor, is that yes, it may be the person next door, and it may be the man on the side of the road, and it may be a perfect stranger,” Harris continued. “And in the face of that stranger, you see a friend. That’s what this is about. And so by getting vaccinated, you are loving your neighbor.”

Harris repeated the “love thy neighbor” refrain during other vaccine promotion stops, and during remarks she made at the White House, which she posted to her Twitter page with the message, “Getting vaccinated embodies the spirit of ‘Love thy neighbor.’”

During her speech Harris failed to mention the growing number of safety concerns related to the experimental jabs, despite several of those concerns being officially recognized by various U.S. Government bodies.

Data released earlier this month from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) VAERS system released reported 411,931 total adverse events in the United States following injections of experimental COVID-19 gene therapy vaccines, including 6,985 deaths and 34,065 serious injuries, between Dec. 14, 2020, and June 25, 2021. Such figures are based on voluntary reports to Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS), and the Harvard Pilgrim study found that under 1% of adverse effects from vaccines are reported to VAERS.

Last week The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that it has added a label to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine that warns of a risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), a rare neurological disorder that can cause paralysis. The FDA’s GBS warning followed similar announcement by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA and CDC had notably halted use of the Johnson & Johnson shot in April due to a link to blood clot disorders. In June, the FDA also added a label warning of heart inflammation to fact sheets for the mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, after the CDC revealed that more than 1,200 cases of post-vaccination heart inflammation have been reported to U.S. authorities.

In another part of her speech Harris described the use of a church as a vaccination site as an example of its community role as a “place of healing.”

Her use of Scripture to appeal to Americans’ sense of morality and charity was immediately slammed as disingenuous by commenters.

“Love thy neighbor? Doesn't she support abortion on demand?....Is that love?...” commented one Twitter user, along with a moving ultrasound image of an unborn child.

Love thy neighbor? Doesn't she support abortion on demand?....Is that love?... pic.twitter.com/LyIEqXY833 — Nicky Zwan (@nicky_zwan) July 17, 2021

Harris has made the vague claim that she is a person “of faith” and regularly attends church, but her history as a public figure involves a consistent streak of anti-Christian policy decisions.

Harris has long been a strong advocate for abortion, anti-Christian legislation opposing freedom of conscience, as well as homosexual “marriage.” Harris went so far as to officiate same-sex “marriages” in San Francisco in 2004, and made undermining traditional marriage a “central issue” in her campaign to become attorney general of California.

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Harris, who has held consistent 100 percent pro-abortion ratings with Planned Parenthood Action Fund and NARAL in recent years, jointly stated with Joe Biden that their administration is “committed to codifying Roe v. Wade,” and has bragged about forcing religiously-owned companies and pro-life pregnancy centers to violate their consciences.

As California attorney general, she also oversaw the investigation of the pro-life Center for Medical Progress (CMP) when it released undercover videos in 2015 revealing Planned Parenthood’s illegal practice of selling the organs of aborted babies. She was accepting the abortion giant’s donations for her Senate run at the time.

Left-wing news outlets have complained that Donald Trump’s characterization of Harris as “nasty” is due to sexism (Despite the Washington Post’s admission that Trump has used the insult against both men and women in roughly equal measure), but Harris is on record making comments that many believe deserve that description.

Harris was criticized for a “vicious” joke she made in 2018, when Ellen DeGeneres asked Harris, "If you had to be stuck in an elevator with either President Trump, Mike Pence or Jeff Sessions who would it be?"

"Does one of us have to come out alive?" quipped Harris.

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden have been ramping up efforts to have as many Americans as possible “vaccinated” against COVID-19. They recently announced a door-to-door vaccination initiative despite the fact that all COVID-19 vaccines on the market still only have an emergency-use authorization, and have been widely reported as causing numerous deaths and other serious side effects.

Dr. Joseph Mercola recently noted that ​“reports of deaths and serious injuries from the COVID-19 jabs have been mounting with breakneck rapidity,” sharing COVID-19 jab death and injury data from various countries that “reveal deeply troubling patterns.”

Mercola continued, saying that “the reported rate of death from COVID-19 shots now exceeds the reported death rate of more than 70 vaccines combined over the past 30 years, and it’s about 500 times deadlier than the seasonal flu vaccine, which historically has been the most hazardous.”

Aside from the question of the safety of COVID-19 jabs, Harris’ admonition to get “vaccinated” for the sake of others is problematic because of widespread admission that the COVID-19 jabs do not prevent transmission of the virus.

While in Detroit, Harris spoke with Fox2, acknowledging that there was “hesitation” to receive the COVID-19 jabs in the area, where the vaccination rate was about 40 percent, as well as “mistrust of the government.”

RELATED

COVID hospitalizations, deaths for the vaccinated more than triple in one month, CDC reports

Inventor of mRNA vaccine: Jabs not justified for young, data for informed consent lacking

Inventor of mRNA vaccines ‘concerned’ by reports of excessive uterine bleeding as vaccine side effect

EXCLUSIVE - Former Pfizer VP: ‘Your government is lying to you in a way that could lead to your death.’

Frontline Doctors: Experimental vaccines are ‘not safer’ than COVID-19

Will COVID vaccines really bring us back to normal?