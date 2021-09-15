Pro-abortion liberal leaks Canadian pro-life organization’s information about candidates

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

BURLINGTON, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Pro-abortion Liberal Party candidate Karina Gould shared private information with the public about pro-life candidates ahead of the federal election next week.

Gould, a Member of Parliament for Burlington since 2015, posted screenshots of pro-life candidates from a list compiled by Campaign Life Coalition (CLC) on her Twitter feed and added dozens of tweets with information about various pro-life politicians running in the election.

In compliance with Liberal government-imposed restrictions that hamper the efforts of pro-life organizations, CLC had put the information behind a paywall, which only supporters can access for as little as $2. The paywall is supposed to ensure that the information remains private and CLC cannot be accused of violating any legal framework.

“Our voter guide had to be restricted to our donors and supporters once the election was called,” CLC president Jeff Gunnarson told LifeSiteNews. “This was due to censorious third-party advertising law which reclassified the kind of issues-based advocacy that we’ve done for 38 years as ‘illegal’ third-party ‘public’ advertising.”

Because it is necessary to support CLC monetarily to gain access to the candidate ratings, Gould would had to have submitted information attesting to her support of pro-life efforts and paid, presumably herself, for that access.

“It is worrisome for us that for Gould to gain access to this information, she would have clicked the attestation box stating that she supports CLC’s ‘values, work and mission,’” Gunnarson said. “We know she supports the killing of children before birth. Did she lie to gain access to our voter guide?”

CLC rates candidates with a color system of red, yellow and green lights to signify whether or not the politician in question is seen to be pro-life or anti-life based on a combination of voting records and public statements.

Gould seems to have only focused on candidates for the Conservative Party, ignoring many pro-life candidates from the People’s Party of Canada.

CLC tweeted in response, “Hi @karinagould, why are you posting info that is restricted to CLC donors and supporters behind a paywall and an attestation that you support our ‘values, work and mission’? We know you support the killing of children before birth. Did you lie to gain access to our voter guide?”

In a twist of irony, it is the Liberal government that forced CLC to put its information behind a paywall, and it is a Liberal politician who has now made that information public for Canadians free of charge.

“The extreme irony here is that a Liberal MP leaked our guide on her Twitter account that was restricted in the first place by draconian rules enacted under her boss (Justin Trudeau’s watch,” Gunnarson said. “She may run afoul of Elections Canada’s rules.”

Further calling into question Gould’s actions, Gunnarson added, “It is truly despicable that this Liberal MP appears to have resorted to dishonest and unethical behavior in order to acquire access to private data. It shows just how unethical and deceitful the Liberals have become. If they’ll swear an oath that they are supporters of a pro-life organization, its values and mission, as a political tactic, can you imagine how much they’re willing to lie to the voting public in order to get votes?”

“Politicians like Gould are always talking about the ‘right to choose’ and being ‘pro-choice,’ yet they often campaign to out and shame other politicians who choose to support the right to life of preborn humans. If ‘pro-choice’ politicians had their way, Canadians would have no choice but abortion.”

Share











