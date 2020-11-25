Pro-abortion Meghan Markle acknowledges humanity of miscarried child

November 25, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — The pro-abortion Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, implicitly acknowledged the humanity of unborn babies by sharing the pain of losing her child to miscarriage in an essay in The New York Times today.

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” she wrote. “Yet despite the staggering commonality of this pain, the conversation remains taboo, riddled with (unwarranted) shame, and perpetuating a cycle of solitary mourning.”

Markle also talked about the healing aspect of being approached with concern,

“‘Are you OK?” a journalist asked me,” the wife of the United Kingdom’s Prince Harry recounted. “I answered him honestly, not knowing that what I said would resonate with so many — new moms and older ones, and anyone who had, in their own way, been silently suffering.”

Even though the duchess recognized that due to her miscarriage she lost her child, she has expressed her support for abortion in the past.

Markle was “pleased” when Ireland repealed constitutional protections for unborn children in a May 2018 referendum. Together with her husband, she attended a party at the British ambassador’s residence in Dublin, Ireland, as part of their first foreign tour after their marriage in 2018. Pro-repeal Sen. Catherine Noone of Ireland was at the same party and tweeted, “The Duchess and I had a chat about the recent referendum result — she watched with interest and was pleased to see the result.”

In the same year, when news of the royal couple’s first pregnancy broke, the official announcement acknowledged the duchess was expecting a human being. “On 15 October 2018, Kensington Palace announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were expecting their first child … The palace stated that the royal couple were ‘very pleased’ to be able to share their news with the world,” reported the UK Independent.

Similar dynamics played out recently in the media when singer John Legend, who called for boycotting states with restrictive abortion laws, and his outspokenly pro-abortion wife Chrissy Teigen very publicly displayed their anguish over losing their child in stillbirth at 20 weeks.

People magazine wrote, “Teigen talked about grieving the couple’s loss, saying, ‘I definitely give myself permission to have complete and utter grief … Obviously it’s so painful to go through something like this as a woman, something that was inside your body that you were nurturing and taking care of.”

— Article continues below Petition —

Show Petition Text 0 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Pro-lifers have long recognized the pain of loss of life in both abortion and miscarriage and have resources in place for those who need them.

“As members of the body of Christ, the Church, we are called to bear witness to the loss of every life, no matter how brief or small,” wrote Mary McClusky, acting as Outreach for the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in 2013. “Let us pray that our growing sensitivity to the loss of a child through miscarriage will better assist grieving parents and help them to entrust their child to God’s unfailing care and mercy.”