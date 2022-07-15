Pro-abortion Pelosi says ‘any pope’ would agree she knows more about ‘having babies’

You’re invited! Join LifeSite in celebrating 25 years of pro-life and pro-family reporting at our anniversary Gala August 17th in Naples, Florida. Tickets and sponsorships can be purchased by clicking here.
WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi brushed off criticism of her pro-abortion stance conflicting with her Catholic self-identification Thursday on the grounds that, as a woman, she was capable of becoming pregnant and male popes are not.
“Republicans sometimes have said Nancy Pelosi thinks she knows more about having babies than the Pope. Yes, I do. I think any Pope would agree,” Pelosi, who has five children, said at a press conference, Just the News reported. Her support for legal abortion-on-demand is about “respect, freedom, of reproductive health for women and it’s not about politicians negotiating that away,” she added.
For the past year, pro-abortion “Catholic” politicians have been outraged by by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops’ (USCCB’s) June 2021 vote to draft a document that pro-lifers hope and pro-aborts fear could lead to a policy of denying Holy Communion to American politicians complicit in protecting or expanding the legality of abortion.
San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone has told Nancy Pelosi, a pro-abortion Democrat, not to present herself for Holy Communion.
The archbishop is doing this to not only protect our Lord from sacrilege, but also to call Nancy Pelosi to repent from the grave sin of promoting abortion and from the sacrilegious communions that follow.
Archbishop Cordileone will now encounter sustained pressure to roll-back his decision, so we must stand with him today.
SIGN and SHARE this petition to stand with Archbishop Corileone as protects our Lord and Nancy Pelosi from further sacrilegious communions.
The Eucharist is the literal body, blood, soul, and divinity of Jesus Christ and no Catholic who has committed a mortal sin is to receive Holy Communion until confessing that sin in the Sacrament of Confession.
Nancy Pelosi's soul is in grave danger, not least because of sacrilegious communions as she continues a career-long crusade in support of killing unborn babies, and so the archbishop has done the most charitable thing possible in calling her to repentance and barring her from Holy Communion until she repents.
We must stand with this brave shepherd today, whom the people of San Francisco are lucky to call their archbishop.
SIGN the petition to support Archbishop Cordileone's brave defense of Our Lord in the Eucharist.
Pelosi said in March that that abortion “isn’t about what is your religious belief” and that “this really gets me burned up, in case you didn’t notice, because, again, I’m very Catholic – devout, practicing, all of that. They would like to throw me out, but I’m not going,” she joked, “because I don’t want to make their day."
What she doesn't understand is that her soul is at risk because of her support for spilling the innocent blood of unborn babies.
In a letter last month to Pelosi, Archbishop Cordileone made clear that “should you [Pelosi] not [publicly] repudiate your advocacy for abortion ‘rights’ or else refrain from referring to your Catholic faith in public and receiving Holy Communion, I would have no choice but to make a declaration, in keeping with canon 915, that you are not to be admitted to Holy Communion.”
In announcing that the Speaker of the House is barred from Holy Communion, Cordileone made clear that he "will continue to offer up prayer and fasting for you [Pelosi].”
This is the heart of a true shepherd - Cordileone is a father willing to undergo all manner of insults and ridicule from the media and lukewarm Catholics in order to call one of his flock back to the fold.
SIGN the petition today to stand with Archbishop Cordileone as he faces into a storm of criticism.
Pelosi, who has long met with indignant defiance any suggestion that her absolutist pro-abortion stance represents a failure to live up to her chosen faith, was forbidden in May from receiving Communion in her local diocese by San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone. A month later, however, she was reportedly allowed to do so at St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican in a Mass presided over by Pope Francis.
While liberal Catholics and their secular allies routinely present abortion as just one debatable issue among many of equal moral weight, since the first century A.D. an “unchangeable” teaching of Catholic doctrine on human life has recognized abortion as an intrinsic “moral evil,” complicity in which “constitutes a grave offense” carrying the “canonical penalty of excommunication to this crime against human life.”
Former Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput argues that it “give[s] scandal” for pro-abortion politicians to receive Communion by “creating the impression that the moral laws of the Church are optional … Reception of Communion is not a right but a gift and privilege; and on the subject of ‘rights,’ the believing community has a priority right to the integrity of its belief and practice.”
Despite these longstanding principles, Communion for many pro-abortion politicians, such as Pelosi, President Joe Biden, and Sen. Dick Durbin, has largely been allowed to continue in the United States, with the tacit approval of the current pope.