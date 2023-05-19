Pro-abortion professor goes on tirade against pro-life students, damages their display at New York college

The recent attack on students is part of an increase in violence against pro-lifers since the overturning of Roe v. Wade last year.

NEW YORK (LifeSiteNews) — Pro-life students defending the unborn at an American college faced vulgarities and vandalism from a pro-abortion professor.

On May 2, Shellyne Rodriguez, an adjunct assistant professor at taxpayer-funded Hunter College in the City University of New York (CUNY) system, harassed two pro-life students before vandalizing their pro-life table, according to video footage posted to Twitter by Students for Life of America.

“You’re not educating s—,” Rodriguez said to a male pro-life student. “This is f—ing propaganda. What are you going to do, like, anti-trans next? This is b——-. This is violent. You’re triggering my students.”

As a male student began to respond, Rodriguez cut him off, saying, “You can’t even have a f—ing baby.”

“Get this s— the f— out of here,” Rodriguez screamed before shoving their pro-life pamphlets off the table and storming out of the room.

Students for Life of America is a non-profit pro-life organization that defends the rights of the unborn through speeches and demonstrations at campuses across America.

LifeSiteNews reached out to Students for Life for a comment regarding the incident but did not hear back by the time of publication.

After the release of the abusive footage, the group CUNY For Abortion Rights, whose members allegedly include faculty, staff and students at CUNY, posted on Instagram to applaud Rodriguez for what they considered “courageous actions” while threatening pro-life students.

“Her actions to shut down the tabling were fully justified … ” the group wrote. “In solidarity with Shellyne, we commit to disrupting, dismantling and uprooting any of these far-right groups when they attempt to plant seeds of harm at CUNY.”

According to the pro-abortion group, Rodriquez’s actions were a “constructive critique” to the pro-life students who were sharing “dangerous propaganda.”

A later post said that Rodriguez was summoned to the Hunter College provost’s office on May 12 and questioned regarding her behavior.

The Students for Life’s video published on Instagram has received thousands of comments calling for Rodriguez to be fired for her actions.

“Can’t believe people pay thousands to have her teach them and prepare them to be a *professional* in the real world,” one comment reads. “Should be immediately fired. @huntercollege bet your PR team is scattering to come up with some excuse.”

“That’s a professor?! Should be fired immediately,” another comment stated.

Abortion-related violence against pro-lifers has skyrocketed since the historic overturning of Roe v. Wade last year, with several recent incidents taking place on college campuses.

In April, pro-lifers from the Center for Bio-Ethical Reform were showing abortion victim photography at the University of Arizona when pro-abortion students hurled eggs at them.

In March, LifeSiteNews reported that two activists face felony charges after being accused of robbing a pro-lifer and resisting arrest by attacking a police officer during a pro-life event at the University of Florida.

Similarly, during a recent speech by Students for Life of America president Kristan Hawkins at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU), Antifa members with messages of “Black Lives Matter” and “Transgender Power” broke out in violent protest. Two arrests have been made in connection with the attack.

