Pro-abortion protesters, politicians vow to ‘defy’ Supreme Court following Roe v. Wade overturn

One dejected abortion protestor asked: 'How have we not dismantled the government?'
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez protesting the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. WadeTwitter screenshot

(LifeSiteNews) – Left-wing politicians and their supporters are expressing their outrage across America in response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade in the landmark Dobbs decision rendered on June 24.

Twitter account Libs of TikTok posted a mash-up of reactions by anti-life supporters from social media.

One dejected abortion protestor asked: “How have we not dismantled the government?”

Another woman who was crying and identified as LGBTQ said that “we’re next on the chopping block, and birth control.” In his concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas intimated that prior rulings on contraception, same-sex unions, and sodomy ought to be revisited in light of the Dobbs decision. “For that reason, in future cases, we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell,” Thomas wrote.

The prominently pro-abortion and pro-LGBT Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio Cortez took to the streets in D.C., joining protestors in chanting that the decision was “illegitimate” and that people should get “into the streets.” She did not say if this was meant peacefully or not.

Meanwhile Congresswoman Maxine Waters said to a group of pro-abortion protestors, “to hell with the Supreme Court, we will defy them.” “Women are going to control their bodies no matter how they try and stop us,” she said. 

Another group of pro-abortion supporters at the Supreme Court broke into a repeated chant of “we will aid and abet abortion.”

Yet another pro-abortionwoman, who was wearing a mask, rushed at Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, and she had to be rushed away by her team as a result. The masked protestor was yelling “my body, my choice.”

