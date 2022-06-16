Pro-abortion research group shows 1 in 5 American babies were aborted in 2020

According to the report, in 2020, one in five pregnancies resulted in an abortion, with a 6% decline in births between 2017 and 2020.

(LifeSiteNews) – The pro-abortion research organization Guttmacher Institute revealed that 1 in 5 unborn babies were aborted across America in 2020.

On June 15, Guttmacher Institute published a report showing an 8% increase in abortions between 2017 and 2020, which was mostly attributed to the distribution of abortion pills.

“An increase in abortion numbers is a positive development if it means people are getting the health care they want and need,” Guttmacher Institute wrote.

In 2017, there were 862,320 abortions, while in 2020, there were 930,160. The report asserts that the increase is a change from the long-term decline of abortions in the past 30 years.

Additionally, in 2020, just over one in five (20.6%) pregnancies resulted in an abortion, with a 6% decline in births between 2017 and 2020.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, in 2020, fewer women became pregnant and those who did more often aborted their unborn children. There were an estimated 3.6 million births and about 930,000 abortions.

In 2020, the abortion pill became the leading cause of abortion, causing 54% of abortions. In America, abortion pills have become increasingly available, despite serious health risks. During COVID-19 lockdowns, Planned Parenthood mailed abortion pills to women who could ingest them without any medical oversight.

Noting the rise in abortion figures, the Guttmacher Institute lamented the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade, claiming results could be “devastating.” However, while the report focuses on “abortion care,” it neglects the reality that America lost one fifth of its future generation in 2020.

While abortion statistics in 2020 show an increase in abortions, suggesting an increasingly pro-abortion America, new polls reveal an increasingly pro-life country. In May 2022, A Fox News poll showed that over half of Americans support banning or limiting abortions.

According to a Rasmussen Reports survey released May 17, which polled 1,000 likely voters on May 15-16, a sweeping 67% of respondents said they “believe abortion should not be legal past the first three months of pregnancy,” including 24% who think “all abortions should be illegal.”

Meanwhile, as the news of the potential overturning of Roe v. Wade has taken America by storm, many states have responded by passing a series of pro-life laws to protect defenseless unborn children. Currently, more than a dozen states have enacted “trigger laws” which would ban all abortions if Roe v. Wade is reversed by the Supreme Court.

