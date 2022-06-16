CEO of firebombed pregnancy center says pro-abortion attacks prove life is winning

BUFFALO, New York (LifeSiteNews) — The CEO of the Buffalo pregnancy resource center firebombed by Jane’s Revenge, a radical pro-abortion group, said the attacks prove that the pro-life movement is winning.
CompassCare CEO Jim Harden told radio host Glenn Beck on Monday that leftists attacked his center because it does not agree with the “elites’ position” that women need abortion.
“Glass was broken and fires lit because we do not comply with the ruling elites’ position that we should be referring and providing for abortion,” Harden said on Monday. “Women do not feel like they have a choice when they’re facing an unplanned pregnancy, they feel stuck, trapped, like they’ve got no choice, like they need to have an abortion.”
“And what we do is we erase the need for abortion by transforming a woman’s fear into confidence with ethical medical care and community support,” he declared.
Harden said the pregnancy center is still reaching out to women while the building is being rebuilt and questioned why politicians would not speak out against the attacks on pro-life clinics.
“What’s bothering me right now is that the politicians are refusing to denounce the violence against pro-life pregnancy centers. They’re refusing to say ‘Hey, this is wrong. Violence is wrong everywhere, all the time. This is not how you solve problems,'” he said.
“And their silence can only be interpreted as complicity, and it’s emboldening these terrorists,” Harden warned. He said Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul has “refused to denounce the violence against pro-life pregnancy centers.” He criticized her for legislation that targets pregnancy centers for investigation for not referring women for abortions.
Dave Rubin (left) hosts one of the most popular conservative chat-shows on YouTube, but we now know his views are as extreme as many on the left.
Not only are Rubin and his homosexual partner using surrogate mothers to bear two babies, thus deliberately depriving the children of their true mothers' care once born, but he also admitted those babies would have been aborted if found to have severe disabilities.
Mr. Rubin recently said he also supports abortion up until 12 weeks, compounding the regrettable pro-eugenics stance he has taken towards unborn babies with severe disabilities.
There are few things more tragic in our world today than the disposable attitude of many people towards innocent human life, but that is exactly what Rubin thinks is acceptable.
This must be called out - it's simply abhorrent to treat the disabled, the unwanted, and the vulnerable with such callous disregard.
Can you imagine finding out your parents would have aborted you if you had a severe disability?
Well, that's unfortunately what will happen to the children Rubin raises if they someday read his latest book, "Don't Burn This Country".
There he shares that he and his family's decision would have been to "terminate the pregnancy" if a severe disability was found in one of the babies now being borne by their surrogate mothers.
Rubin must understand how cruel this entire situation is, not only for the mothers and their children who will be taken away, but also for disabled people to know they are essentially thought of as "lives unworthy of life."
Mr. Rubin's public split with the left is to be welcomed, but "conservative" leaders like him will do much more harm than good if they continue using their platform to undermine the family and the right of children to be born.
If we let these cornerstones of society be attacked from within, what hope have we of building a culture we can be proud to hand on?
True conservatives cannot afford to take the easy shortcut of ignoring Rubin's cruel position, lest we continue to be shunted further left, becoming radical liberals in everything but name.
“The abortion industry is scrambling, and the reason why they attacked us is because what we’re doing to reduce abortion is working,” Harden said. He said CompassCare has “a model to expand services and infrastructure throughout New York state to handle the increased load” from women coming from other states to potentially have an abortion.
Both Beck and Harden agreed that fighting abortion should not be a “divisive” issue but should unite people.
“Abortion represents a flash point of culture that forces us to think about the value of humanity. You know abortion represents a fundamental misunderstanding of what it means to be human under God,” the pregnancy center CEO said. “If we take the lessons that we’re learning right now, society can can rehumanize. We can return to civilized order.”