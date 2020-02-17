Pro-abortion Trudeau is ‘not a friend to Africa’: African pro-life leader

February 17, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — A leading African pro-life advocate says Canada’s prime minister should not have been allowed to speak in her continent because of his commitment to funding the killing of pre-born African babies.

“Simply put, Justin Trudeau is not a friend to Africa,” says Culture of Life Africa founder and president Obianuju Ekeocha, creator of the documentary Strings Attached and author of the book Target Africa: Ideological Neo-colonialism of the Twenty-First Century.

Trudeau wrapped up an eight-day tour Friday that focused on winning African support for Canada’s bid for a seat on the United Nations Security Council for a one-year term beginning in 2021.

His trip comes after a number of years of Canada’s Liberal government implementing “reprehensible anti-life and anti-family foreign policies,” Ekeocha told LifeSiteNews in an email.

“As an African woman, it has been painful to watch this Trudeau tour through my continent, making speeches at our most important Summit of the year -- the African Union Summit -- endearing himself to African leaders by donating even more million of dollars, having get-togethers with our leaders, and even doing photo-ops at a former slave trading post in Senegal,” she said.

“Given his unapologetic anti-life, pro-abortion legacy, Justin Trudeau should not have been given the platforms and special treatment that he got among African leaders, because this is a man whose policies have directly supported the killing of Africa’s youngest and most vulnerable -- our preborn babies -- and a man who is responsible for bankrolling the importation of a toxic form of feminism from the West,” added the Nigerian-born pro-life advocate, who now lives in the U.K.

Trudeau is featured front and center in the trailer for Strings Attached, Ekeocha’s documentary exposing the brutality, deception and criminality that underlies the Western world’s exporting of abortion and contraception to Africa.

Since Trudeau’s 2017 announcement of Canada’s $650 million pledge over three years to fund abortion in developing countries as part of its international aid — including bankrolling campaigns to overturn national laws protecting the child in the womb — the Liberals’ projected funding has burgeoned to a staggering $7.1 billion over the next 10 years.

Canada’s national pro-life, pro-family lobbying group Campaign Life Coalition tweeted that the prime minister is directly involved in pushing the “Western abortion culture” to Africa:

And as Campaign Life’s former global policy and research coordinator Emily Price pointed out last fall, Trudeau “has aggressively pushed for abortion, and lobbied for universal acceptance of sexual and reproductive health and rights,” code for global legal abortion and contraception, at the United Nations.

“For the past four years, he and his government officials have been attending conferences and meetings, to boast of Canada’s abortion funding in the developing world, and have been criticizing international governments for their apparent lack-lustre approach to ‘women’s rights’,” Price notes.

Ekeocha echoes this.

“I have observed his foreign policies, especially those directly impacting the lives of Africans, and it has been most disheartening to watch Trudeau’s administration as they completely defaced and hollowed out the Muskoka Initiative on Maternal, Newborn and Child Health, which previously was a good funding initiative that saved the lives of so many African mothers and their babies,” she told LifeSiteNews.

“This initiative has now become a funding stream for abortion organizations and sexual rights groups,” Ekeocha said.

“Across the African continent we now see Canadian taxpayer funds being used to sponsor ideological propaganda projects, thereby pushing upon the people of Africa a form of ideological neocolonialism.”

Strings Attached documents the fact that countless millions of aid dollars poured into Africa go not for education, clean water or basic medical needs for mothers and babies, but fill the coffers of international abortion-peddlers such as Marie Stopes, notes Jonathan Van Maren in a summary of the film. The U.K.-based Marie Stopes operates in 37 developing countries and performs 3.53 million abortions annually around the world, many of these illegal, he wrote.

Indeed, Ekeocha secretly video recorded Paul Cornelissen, regional director for South Africa of Marie Stopes International, confirming in a meeting that: “We do illegal abortions all over the world.” Moreover, in calls made to various Marie Stopes clinics throughout Africa, most clinics were willing to refer women for illegal abortions, and some to commit the abortions.

When MP Garnett Genuis asked Canada’s then-foreign affairs minister Chrystia Freeland if she was sure Marie Stopes was not breaking the law in the countries where it operates, she refused to answer and “instead went on a tirade about Liberal support for abortion,” Van Maren noted.

Strings Attached also includes heart-wrenching stories of African women devastated by abortion, and is a must-see documentary for politicians, pro-lifers, and those interested in how their tax dollars are funding an assault on African values, African women, and African children, he said. Strings Attached is available for rental or purchase on Vimeo and Amazon. Ekeocha’s book, “Target Africa: Ideological Neo-colonialism of the Twenty-First Century,” is available on Amazon.