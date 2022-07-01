Pro-abortion vandals continue attacks on Catholic churches after Dobbs ruling

(LifeSiteNews) – Several Catholic churches were attacked in the days leading up to and in the wake of the Supreme Court’s ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health, which overturned Roe v. Wade, thus allowing states to pass their own abortion laws. The attacks range from Oregon to Philadelphia and involve vandalized signs and statues.

Reston, Virginia

St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Reston, Virginia was attacked at about 6:45 Sunday morning. Police found smoldering mulch on the church’s grounds and graffiti on the church’s sign and at three other places on the property. The graffiti on the sign read “THIS WONT STOP.” Video surveillance from the church is currently under review.

A statement from Fairfax County Police states that the vandalism was connected to Friday’s ruling. “We continue to have increased patrols at places of worship, connect with community and faith leaders, and are working with our regional law enforcement to determine who is responsible,” the statement said.

Pastor Father Joseph T. Brennan, OSFS responded to the attempted arson and vandalism in the parish bulletin by writing:

Apparently, these crimes were in response to the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization which overturned the precedent set by Roe v. Wade. Regardless of where one stands on this issue, the President of the United States has strongly spoken against responding by using any violence. As a Catholic community of faith, we at St. John Neumann parish have strongly advocated for the respect and the dignity of all life from conception to natural death. We are also a welcoming faith community known for its hospitality.

St. John Naumann is located in the Diocese of Arlington.

Buffalo, New York

St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Buffalo was attacked between 10:00 p.m. Wednesday and 9:00 a.m. Thursday. Several statues and garden pots were damaged. The investigation is ongoing.

READ: Historic Catholic church in West Virginia burned to the ground after Roe reversal

Algiers Point, Louisiana

A monument dedicated to honoring unborn babies killed in abortion at Holy Name Catholic Church was vandalized Friday night. The monument, which consists of a grotto of Mary holding the baby Jesus flanked by several tombstones dedicated to unborn babies, was covered with a gallon of red paint. Parishioners cleaned the monument Saturday morning with pressure washers, soap, and water.

Speaking to NOLA, a local news group, Father Eugene Jacques of Holy Name Church said that “What’s important for us is we’re going to pray for everybody in Mass today, even the people [who] did this.”

Louisiana has one of the strictest “trigger laws” in the country. Democrat governor John Bel Edwards signed two pro-life laws earlier this month, one that strengthened a pre-existing trigger law that was signed in 2006, and another last week that criminalized mail-order abortion pills. Louisiana’s last three abortion clinics closed Friday in the wake of the Dobbs decision.

Portland, Oregon

All Saints Parish was vandalized in the wake of the Dobbs decision, with the sign in front of the church covered in graffiti: “If abortions aren’t safe, neither are you.” The message is identical with messages used by the radical pro-abortion terrorist group Jane’s Revenge. Also vandalized was Mother and Child Education Center, which suffered graffiti and broken windows, suffering about $10,000 in damages.

Speaking to Oregonlive, Ted Adams, assistant to Portland mayor Ted Wheeler, said that the attacks were “despicable” and proof that the city needed more police, reported The Catholic Sentinel.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

St. Patrick’s parish was vandalized Saturday night with graffiti that reads “Abort the Church,” according to a tweet from Father Patrick Mary Briscoe, a priest who serves the parish. “Please pray for those who are afraid, who are suffering, for mothers who need our love and care, and for conversion of hearts and minds,” Briscoe tweeted.

St. Patrick Parish in Philadelpia, served by @opeast, was vandalized last night. Please pray for those who are afraid, who are suffering, for mothers who need our love and care, and for conversion of hearts and minds. pic.twitter.com/TiajbSfpvJ — Fr. Patrick Mary Briscoe, OP (@PatrickMaryOP) June 26, 2022

Bellevue, Washington

St. Louise Catholic Church was vandalized early Tuesday morning. A masked vandal smashed a glass door and spray-painted the side of the building, video footage of the incident shows. The intruder “screamed profanities” at a woman who was alone in Eucharistic adoration and came out to investigate the commotion, CNA reported. She “ran back into the chapel. Terrified, she locked the door behind her and called the pastor, Father Gary Zender, while hiding behind a piano.”

“The attacker, who entered the church property around 9:30 a.m., also smashed a different glass door at the parish hall and defaced a statue of Our Lady, Undoer of Knots, Zender said,” CNA reported. “He estimated the damage at $10,000.”

Local police said that they arrested a 31-year-old “Bellevue resident on suspicion [of] a hate crime and assault after allegedly spray painting St. Louise Parish, smashing two doors and assaulting an employee. The suspect was arrested without incident.”

Officers arrested a 31yo Bellevue resident on suspicion off a hate crime and assault after allegedly spray painting St. Louise Parish, smashing two doors and assaulting an employee. The suspect was arrested without incident. pic.twitter.com/1UsDavNx08 — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) June 28, 2022

Memo from the Archdiocese of Boston

The Archdiocese of Boston issued a memo Friday morning before the Supreme Court released its opinion on Dobbs, advising parishes of steps that could be taken to help protect themselves. The memo, which is similar in content to a memo released by the Diocese of Stockton in California, states that the Archdiocese was not made aware of any direct threats against churches.

“We would like to emphasize that there have been no direct threats received; however, we encourage all parishes and institutions to elevate the awareness and be prepared by taking the following precautions,” the memo states.

The precautions listed by the memo include asking local police for guidance and increased patrols during weekend masses, to assess locations and identify any doors that either cannot lock or are opened at certain times of day, and to invest in video surveillance where there is a risk of possible vandalism. The memo also advises the creation of a protocol “where possible” for screening visitors.

— Article continues below Petition — PETITION: Stand WITH Justice Clarence Thomas, AGAINST Abortion Fanatics Like Hillary Clinton Show Petition Text 115 have signed the petition. Let's get to 1000 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Ever since the Supreme Court issued its landmark ruling overturning Roe v. Wade and returning the ongoing debate over the barbaric practice of abortion back to the states, left-wing zealots, politicians, and rioters have taken to the streets and the airwaves to fan the flames of division.



And perhaps no one has epitomized this unhinged rage more than twice-failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.



Taking her anger out on Justice Clarence Thomas, Clinton has once again shown her propensity for bitterness, hostility towards our Constitution and rule of law, and hatred towards those with differing philosophies from her own.



Please SIGN and SHARE this petition in support of Justice Clarence Thomas against hateful attacks by radical liberals like Hillary Clinton.



The Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which saw a 6-3 majority rule in favor of overturning both Roe v. Wade and 1992's Planned Parenthood v. Casey, was a long time coming: In 1973, seven Justices of the Supreme Court (all males) created a phony constitutional "right" to abortion out of thin air, opening the floodgates to practically unfettered access to abortion across the nation and resulting in the killing of more than 60 million innocent, unborn babies in the nearly 50 years that followed.



But with Roe now out of the picture, this decision will officially fall back to the states, who, by way of their elected lawmakers, may now opt to permit, restrict, or even outright ban the practice of abortion altogether.



And while the majority opinion in Dobbs was penned by Associate Justice Samuel Alito, most of the left's ire in the aftermath of its publication has been directed at a different Justice: Conservative constitutionalist Clarence Thomas, currently the bench's only African-American member, who wrote his own separate concurrence acknowledging other past cases which were decided on similar, constitutionally-lacking bases that could potentially be revisited in the future.



Perhaps no disgruntled abortion supporter has gone out of their way more to deride this ruling and Justice Thomas than former First Lady and Obama Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who let her utter contmept for the unborn, the Constitution, and Justice Thomas show in a CBS interview with Gayle King earlier this week. .@HillaryClinton: "I went to law school with [Justice Thomas]. He’s been a person of grievance for as long as I have known him — resentment, grievance, anger … Women are going to die, Gayle. Women will die.” pic.twitter.com/nUGWGFVJ3m — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 28, 2022



In her deeply personal attack, Clinton claimed that Justice Thomas, a Yale Law School classmate of hers in the early 1970s (when Roe was first decided), was a "person of grievance for as long as I've known him. Resentment, grievance, anger."



She then went on to criticize the court's ruling in Dobbs, repeating without evidence that "women are going to die" as a result, all while (predictably) ignoring the potentially millions of unborn babies who will now live because of Justices' timely decision.



So while pro-abortion liberals like Hillary Clinton continue to lament the outcome of Dobbs and smear conservative Justices like Clarence Thomas with personal attacks simply for abiding by the text of the Constitution, the pro-life movement and millions of Americans who believe in the constitutional right to life can take pride in nearly half a century's work to achieve the end of Roe, and begin the real work of ending the barbaric practice of abortion in the United States.



Now is the time to put out-of-touch elitists like Hillary Clinton on notice that momentum is on the side of life once again and that America is rejecting the culture of death that has penetrated our way of life for far too long.



Now is the time to stand with pro-life, conservative constitutionalists like Justice Clarence Thomas!



SIGN and SHARE this petition in support of Justice Clarence Thomas against attacks from leftists like Hillary Clinton, and thank him for courageously standing up for life and the Constitution!



Thank you!





FOR MORE INFORMATION:



'Hillary Clinton attacks Clarence Thomas as a ‘person of grievance’ following Roe reversal' (LifeSiteNews)



**Photo Credit: Shutterstock Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

Earlier this month, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued American bishops a memo warning them of danger to clergy and church property in the wake of the Dobbs ruling. Last Friday, DHS warned that terrorist activity could continue “for weeks” after the Dobbs ruling, stating that faith-based organizations could face an increase in attacks.

Shortly after a released draft opinion indicated that the Supreme Court was poised to overturn Roe, the radical pro-abortion group Ruth Sent Us, named for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, threatened to “burn the Eucharist” as a protest against the Catholic Church’s unchangeable teaching on abortion. Catholic teaching states that the Eucharist is the literal body, blood, soul, and divinity of Jesus Christ.

Jane’s Revenge released a letter on June 14 declaring “open season” on pro-lifers and pro-life organizations.

“We promised to take increasingly drastic measures against oppressive infrastructures. Rest assured that we will, and those measures may not come in the form of something so easily cleaned up as fire and graffiti,” the extremist group threatened.

“From here forward, any anti-choice group who closes their doors, and stops operating will no longer be a target. But until you do, it’s open season, and we know where your operations are. The infrastructure of the enslavers will not survive.”

Republican lawmakers have recently petitioned Attorney General Merrick Garland to name the group a terrorist organization. Last week, 19 state Attorneys General sent a letter to Garland asking that Jane’s Revenge be named a terrorist group.

CatholicVote, a Catholic advocacy group, launched an interactive map earlier this month documenting attacks on Catholic churches since 2020. According to CatholicVote, there have been over 149 attacks on Catholic churches since the start of 2020.

Share











