Pro-abortion VP Kamala Harris claims pro-life protections cause ‘chaos, confusion, and fear’

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) – Democrat U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris declared that legal protections for preborn children “cause chaos, confusion, and fear” ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, reiterating the Biden administration’s support for forcing all 50 states to permit effectively unlimited abortion.

“Abortion bans passed by extremist so-called leaders continue to cause chaos, confusion, and fear,” Harris said in a Nov. 21 social media post. “The women of America deserve better. Congress must pass a bill that restores the protections of Roe v. Wade — and when they do, President @JoeBiden will sign it into federal law.”

Abortion bans passed by extremist so-called leaders continue to cause chaos, confusion, and fear. The women of America deserve better. Congress must pass a bill that restores the protections of Roe v. Wade—and when they do, President @JoeBiden will sign it into federal law. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 21, 2023

Harris was referencing Biden’s call for Congress to send to his desk a federal law that would “codify Roe v. Wade to protect every woman’s constitutional right to choose” abortion, such as the Women’s Health Protection Act or Freedom of Choice Act, either of which would not only prohibit state-level abortion bans but make it impossible for states to enact any meaningful limits or regulations on abortion.

Biden has further boasted that his administration has launched a “launched a whole-of-government effort to protect reproductive rights” (a popular euphemism for legal abortion on demand), including increased taxpayer funding for abortion at home and abroad and attempted waiving of federal safety rules against distributing abortion pills by mail.

In past pro-abortion comments, Harris has called it “immoral” to protect babies conceived in rape, omitted the word “life” from her invocation of the Declaration of Independence, and refused to identify any acceptable cutoff point for legal abortion.

Fifteen states currently ban all or most abortions, with available data so far indicating that pro-life laws that became enforceable when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade could effectively wipe out an estimated 200,000 abortions a year.

In response, abortion allies pursue a variety of tactics to preserve abortion “access,” such as legal protection and financial support of interstate abortion travel, attempting to enshrine “rights” to the practice in state constitutions rather than the U.S. Constitution, constructing new abortion facilities near borders shared by pro-life and pro-abortion states, and making liberal states sanctuaries for those who want to evade or violate the laws of more pro-life neighbors.

The 2024 elections will determine whether Biden (or a potential replacement Democrat nominee) retains the White House and Democrats keep or gain enough seats in Congress to codify Roe v. Wade.

