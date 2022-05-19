Pro-abortion advocate tells House Committee that men can get pregnant, have abortions

The woman failed to explain why it is not legal or morally acceptable to kill a 10-year-old or 2-year-old child but it is acceptable to kill a late-term unborn baby in the mother’s womb.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — A pro-abortion witness affirmed her adherence to the radical transgender ideology embedded in modern left-wing politics, telling a Republican lawmaker that men can get pregnant and have abortions.

Aimee Arrambide, executive director of Texas-based pro-abortion advocacy group Avow, made the comments in response to questioning from GOP U.S. Rep. Dan Bishop of North Carolina on Wednesday.

“What do you say a woman is?” Bishop asked during a House Judiciary Committee meeting focusing on “abortion rights.”

“I believe that everyone can identify for themselves,” Arrambide answered.

Bishop pressed the witness further, asking, “Do you believe then that men can become pregnant and have abortions?”

“Yes,” Arrambide replied.

Rep. @jdanbishop: “Do you believe men can become pregnant and have abortions?” Dem abortion witness: “Yes.” pic.twitter.com/M5DebkLriN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 18, 2022

RELATED: Senator confronts HHS secretary for calling mothers ‘birthing people’

Arrambide didn’t stop at affirming transgender ideology during her testimony Wednesday.

In response to questions from Republican Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana, the pro-abortion activist continued to assert that she trusts “people to make decisions about their body” even in the case of extremely late-term abortions.

“So abortion should be allowed, then, by your definition, for any reason, for any purpose, at any stage, right?” Johnson asked.

“I trust people to make decisions about their body, and then when relevant, I think that they need to consult their medical practitioners, and not Congress,” Arrambide said.

Johnson then pushed Arrambide further, asking her to explain why, if it is not legal or morally acceptable to kill a 10-year-old or 2-year-old child, it is acceptable to kill a late-term unborn baby who is still in his mother’s womb.

Arrambide dodged the question, once again saying, “I trust people to determine what to do with their own bodies,” and adding, “Full stop” after Johnson reacted with an expression of disbelief.

Can’t get over this clip of @RepMikeJohnson leaving an abortion advocate absolutely speechless by simply asking for the distinction between a baby just before it’s born and when it is 2 years old. pic.twitter.com/13yy4qQV7B — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 18, 2022

Daily Wire podcaster and author Michael Knowles responded to Arrambide’s testimony in a May 18 tweet, noting that the professional pro-abortion advocate’s inability to defend the reality of abortion is due to the nature of abortion itself.

“This woman is a professional pro-abortion activist, and she can’t defend abortion against even the most basic criticism,” Knowles said. “It’s not her fault: Abortion is indefensible.”

Share











