Pro-abortion woman arrested for assaulting pro-life journalist in New York

A pro-abortion woman has been charged with assault for attacking a pro-life journalist with Live Action in New York City. ‘We will not be intimidated,’ Lila Rose said in response to the attack.

NEW YORK (LifeSiteNews) — The New York Police Department charged a pro-abortion woman after she appears to have assaulted a pro-life journalist named Savannah Craven Antao and sent her to the hospital.

Law enforcement charged Brianna Rivers with second-degree assault, according to National Review. Antao engaged Rivers in conversation on April 3 in a man-on-the-street type interview. Antao’s husband was filming the conversations.

“Thank you detectives at the 28th precinct NYC!,” Antao, a journalist with Live Action, wrote on Instagram.

As previously reported by LifeSiteNews:

“You don’t understand the magnitude of having a child,” the abortion supporter told Craven Antao in video footage published by Live Action. “I’m not the one who admitted they would be okay with killing babies in foster care and killing children that had been abused,” Craven Antao responded. “That’s not my point,” the women replied before lunging at Craven Antao and punching her repeatedly in the face, knocking her to the ground.

Antao’s husband then called 911 after the woman tried to hit her again.

“She was so violent. I literally feel like if it wasn’t for my brave husband, I would be dead,” Antao said after being discharged from the hospital.

Only Rivers has been charged and she appears to have admitted to the violence while accusing Antao of being an “antagonist.”

“I understand hands being put on someone is never the answer, but throwing rocks and hiding hands is worse,” the aggressive abortion supporter wrote on Facebook on April 5. “She knows the truth and she needs to release the footage in its entirety. Savannah is a professional antagonist not a ‘reporter’ and the truth will be told.”

Antao and Live Action remain committed to fighting for the preborn and won’t be intimidated, according to a public statement.

“We are deeply grateful for the work Savannah has done to protect preborn children and help end abortion in our nation,” Rose said. “Her bravery in the face of violence is heroic. We are grateful she is safe and receiving support. No one should ever face physical assault for expressing their views in public.”

“We will not be intimidated. Live Action will continue our goal to defund Planned Parenthood – which kills over 1,000 children every day while receiving more than $700 million in taxpayer funding,” Rose added. “We remain committed to our mission to completely abolish abortion and ensure every child is protected under the law.”

