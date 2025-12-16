Pro-abortion woman arrested for hitting pro-life protester with car outside Planned Parenthood

Sierra Godfrey was booked for second-degree assault and hit-and-run after knocking a pro-lifer to the ground with her car outside of a Washington state Planned Parenthood facility.

(LifeSiteNews) — A woman in Washington state has been charged with ramming her car into a pro-life activist outside a Planned Parenthood facility then fleeing the scene.

The Tri-City Herald reports that 32-year-old Richland resident Sierra Godfrey was driving near the Kennewick Planned Parenthood location when she saw three men near the entrance. She parked, exited the vehicle, and engaged them in an argument. She returned to her vehicle, pushed away one who followed her, then drove toward the exit, where another two separate protesters were standing. She is accused of swerving toward them, knocking one to the ground, then driving off. The victim was examined by medics but well enough to walk away on his own.

Police tracked Godfrey down through GoPro footage of her license plate. She has been booked for second-degree assault and hit-and-run and is currently out on bond awaiting trial. She reportedly admitted to hitting the man but claims she only intended to scare them rather than make contact.

Two of the pro-lifers near the entrance maintained they were “respectful and calm throughout the verbal argument,” according to court records, and that the third man wasn’t with them.

Despite longstanding pro-abortion efforts to paint the pro-life movement as “violent extremists,” violence on behalf of abortion has always been more prevalent than commonly acknowledged. In February 2024, the conservative Family Research Council reported that violent attacks and threats on Christian churches across the United States more than doubled from 2022 to 2023, with a significant portion of the most recent violence motivated by pro-abortion anger at the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in June 2022. Yet the federal government under former President Joe Biden was far more aggressive in prosecuting pro-lifers than their opponents.

Since then, the Trump administration has instructed the U.S. Department of Justice to abide by strict new limits when invoking the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances (FACE) Act, which ostensibly protects medical facilities of all kinds (including pro-life pregnancy centers) but was used by the Biden administration to prosecute non-violent pro-life activists.

