Pro-abortion woman assaults pro-life journalist during street interview in New York

During an April 3 interview on the streets of Harlem, New York, Savannah Craven Antao, a pro-life journalist working with Live Action, was attacked by a pro-abortion woman during street activism exposing the truth surrounding Planned Parenthood.

“You don’t understand the magnitude of having a child,” the abortion supporter told Craven Antao in video footage published by Live Action.

“I’m not the one who admitted they would be okay with killing babies in foster care and killing children that had been abused,” Craven Antao responded.

“That’s not my point,” the women replied before lunging at Craven Antao and punching her repeatedly in the face, knocking her to the ground.

The woman advanced on Craven Antao, apparently for a second attack, but was blocked by Craven Antao’s husband, Henry Antao, who was working as the cameraman.

“I intervened to protect my wife, and we immediately called 911,” Antao told Live Action. “The police arrived, and we provided them with the assailant’s photo and description. We hope justice will be served soon.”

Craven Antao was taken to the hospital and was released later last night. In an Instagram live following her release, Craven Antao revealed that she had to get two stitches on her eyebrow and has a cut between her eyebrows where the attacker’s ring cut her.

“She was so violent. I literally feel like if it wasn’t for my brave husband, I would be dead,” she told viewers.

“The pro-abortion side is violent. They don’t care about life in general; it’s not only about not caring about babies; they don’t care about human life,” she declared. “They actually hate life.”

However, far from hating her attacker, Craven Antao offered sympathy, explaining that the woman likely had an abortion herself.

“I assume that this woman probably had an abortion, so what we need to do, as angry as we want to be, like that is totally fine, but let us please pray for this woman because we really don’t know what she was going through,” she encouraged.

The attack against Craven Antao comes as abortion supporters are becoming increasingly violent.

In February, a jury convicted a 28-year old man for savagely beating two elderly pro-life men in a May 2023 attack outside a Planned Parenthood facility in Baltimore.

According to the Catholic Vote, there have been 94 attacks on pregnancy centers and pro-life groups in the U.S. since the since the draft of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade was leaked in May 2022.

