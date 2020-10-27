Pro-aborts run as Polish football fans arrive to protect cathedral

POZNAN, Poland, October 27, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) ― Astonishing footage has appeared of Polish pro-abortion demonstrators running away as Poland’s notorious sports fans arrive to protect an ancient cathedral.

Demonstrations have broken out in cities across Poland since the nation’s Constitutional Tribunal judged on Thursday that eugenic abortion violated the Polish constitution. Encouraged by a pro-abortion organization called “Strajk Kobiet” (“Women’s Strike”) and led by activists Marta Lempart and Natalia Pancewicz, the protesters have been vandalizing Catholic churches and monuments sacred to patriotic Poles and interrupting Masses.

However, as the protesters take to the streets for the sixth night since the decision, they are increasingly finding the churches guarded by devoutly Catholic and/or patriotic men. Yesterday the official security guards for the annual Polish Independence Day March prevented a large crowd from defacing Saint Alexander’s Church in Warsaw’s Three Crosses Square. "Defend your local church" a Polish poster reads.

Today it is being reported that the nation’s notorious young football (soccer) fans, not known for their piety, have decided to help protect the churches against the far-left radicals. A film of pro-abortion protesters running away from Poznan’s Archbasilica of Saints Peter and Paul shows a group of “Lech Poznań” football fans taking charge of the area.

First built in the latter half of the 10th century, the Archbasilica is the oldest cathedral in Poland.

UPDATE: LifeSiteNews has received an unconfirmed report that the monastery of Jasna Góra, home of the miraculous image of Black Madonna of Częstochowa, is one of the places coming under attack from leftists tonight.