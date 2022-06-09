Pro-aborts vandalize North Carolina pregnancy center with threatening graffiti

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (LifeSiteNews) – Another pro-life pregnancy center was vandalized with a threatening message this week, as pro-abortion activists continue to lash out in fear of losing the Roe v. Wade, judicial precedent that insulates nationwide abortion-on-demand from public opinion.
On Tuesday, June 7, Mountain Area Pregnancy Services shared pictures on Facebook revealing its building had been defaced with red paint, including the messages “”NO FORCED BIRTH” and “if abortions aren’t safe, neither are you!” along with an anarchy symbol. Several windows were smashed, as well.
“Officers also found signs that an offender may have injured themselves, and APD Forensic Technicians were able to obtain blood samples left behind from a broken window and a bloody trail,” Asheville Police added in a press release. “If anyone has any information about this case, you are encouraged to send an anonymous tip using the TIP2APD smartphone application (search ‘Asheville PD’ in your app store) or by texting TIP2APD to 847411. You can also call APD directly (828) 252-1110.”
“It saddens us,” MAPS executive director Kristi Brown told the Asheville Citizen Times. “We’re heartbroken over this. The emotions that our team is experiencing (are) all over the board, right? … One moment you’re sad, you’re angry, you’re frustrated. Then you’re glad no one was harmed.” She added that the pregnancy center is continuing to provide services.
READ: Would-be Brett Kavanaugh assassin was ‘upset’ with potential overturn of Roe v. Wade
Though the culprits are unknown, there has been a wave of similar incidents across the country over the past several weeks.
Last month, a draft was leaked of a majority opinion by conservative Justice Samuel Alito for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which concerns Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban. The draft, which is authentic but not yet confirmed to reflect the U.S. Supreme Court’s final decision in the case, overturns the Court’s 1973 Roe precedent as “egregiously wrong from the start,” and if it is ultimately what the Court decides will have massive ramifications for the abortion debate, by restoring the elected branches of government’s full ability to decide abortion policy for themselves.
The development sparked a wave of outrage from pro-abortion politicians and activists, including organized protests at the homes of Republican-appointed justices. The Biden administration refused to condemn the choice of private residences as protest sites, and Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi went so far as to praise the “righteous anger” of the protesters.
Despite Democrats’ halfhearted qualifiers that pro-abortion protests be “peaceful,” there have been more than a dozen incidents so far this month of vandalism, disruption, and even arson against pro-life targets including churches, pregnancy centers, and advocacy groups.
Most recently, Capitol Hill Crisis Pregnancy Center in Washington, D.C., was splashed with red paint presumably representing blood and signed with the message “Jane Says Revenge” on the walls, and an armed man intending to kill Republican-appointed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh was arrested outside the justice’s home.