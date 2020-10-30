Pro-Biden ad shows police arresting pregnant teen on way to abortion

October 30, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) — Writing that “the appointment of Amy Coney Barrett likely spells the death knell to Roe v. Wade,” pro-Biden super PAC MeidasTouch this week released a scaremongering attack ad designed to instill fear in pro-abortion voters about a second term for President Donald Trump.

The ad, titled “Traffic Stop,” envisions a future in which pregnant teenagers will be taken from their families if they seek an abortion.

The 60-second ad features a mother and her daughter being stopped by police in the middle of the night. The police officer asks whether they are headed for the border, before asking the girl whether she is pregnant. They then drag her, crying for her mother, out of the vehicle, as the words “Protect her rights” appear on screen, followed by “Biden/Harris 2020.”

Alluding to the discredited notion that a charismatic community Barrett belongs to inspired Margaret Atwood’s fictional dystopia in The Handmaid’s Tale, the super PAC’s caption under the YouTube video says, “If Trump and the GOP prevail this election, the worst depictions of American dystopia from fiction movies and horror novels will be a reality. This is what’s at stake.”

In Atwood’s book, a tyrannical religious government treats women as mere breeding machines.

While the specter of a dystopian theocratic “breeder regime” is far-fetched, abortion is a critical issue in the presidential election next Tuesday. The radically pro-abortion Democratic ticket of Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-California, seeks to “make Roe the law of the land,” whereas President Trump has a long list of pro-life accomplishments.

Biden dedicated one section of his campaign’s official Agenda for Women to “Reproductive Health,” which is generally a reference to abortion. The former vice president under President Barack Obama said he “will work to codify Roe v. Wade, and his Justice Department will do everything in its power to stop the rash of state laws that so blatantly violate Roe v. Wade.”

Biden also said he wanted to repeal the so-called Hyde Amendment by reissuing “guidance specifying that states cannot refuse Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood and other providers and reverse the Trump administration’s rule preventing these organizations from obtaining Title X funds.”

The Democratic presidential candidate, in his Agenda for Women, also vowed to rescind the Mexico City Policy requiring foreign non-governmental organizations (NGOs) not to “perform or actively promote abortion as a method of family planning” as a condition for receiving federal money.

The super PAC MeidasTouch was started this summer by the three Meiselas brothers: Ben, Brett, and Jordan. Ben is the lawyer who represented pro-abortion, pro-Black Lives Matter former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, and put together his multimillion-dollar Nike sponsorship contract. Brett was a video editor for the Ellen DeGeneres show, and Jordan is a New York-based marketer.

Donations to MeidasTouch are processed by ActBlue, an organization that describes itself as “a powerful online fundraising platform for Democratic candidates up and down the ballot, progressive organizations, and nonprofits.” Thus, ActBlue “is available to Democratic candidates and committees, progressive organizations, and nonprofits that share our values for no cost besides a 3.95 percent processing fee on donations.”

