Pro-family advocate Billboard Chris refuses to call female LGBT activist ‘he/him’ in court

Billboard Chris Elston is currently challenging the Australian government's removal of his X post because it referred to female LGBT activist 'Teddy' Cook as a woman.

(LifeSiteNews) — Canadian pro-family activist “Billboard Chris” has refused to call a female LGBT activist “he/him” during court proceedings.

On May 23, pro-family activist Chris “Billboard” Elston announced he will disobey a court order mandating his calling female LGBT activist ‘Teddy’ Cook “he/him” during his court appeal over the removal of his X (formerly Twitter) post which referred to the activist as a woman.

“The @eSafetyOffice ordered my post taken down partly because I called Teddy Cook a woman,” Elston posted on X.

“Now in the appeal, before anything has even really started, the judge says we can’t call Teddy Cook a woman,” he continued.

“I will not be complying with this,” Elston declared. “Teddy Cook is a woman. Find me in contempt. Arrest me at the hearing. Whatever. I’m not lying for an activist judge.”

According to the judge, Cook, a biological female who believes she is a man, cannot be referred to as female in any way during the proceedings.

Notably, Elston further revealed that the judge refused to consider the fact that Cook “has a professional working relationship with the [eSafety Office] as a director of ACON.”

ACON is a government-funded group which describes itself as a “leader in community health, inclusion and HIV responses for people of diverse sexualities and genders.”

“They literally work together,” Elston said of Cook and the office, “but the judge in my hearing yesterday said he didn’t see why that would be relevant to my case.”

Elston’s appeal challenges the Australian government’s order that his X (Twitter) post be deleted because it referred to Cook as a woman.

Elston, known online as Billboard Chris, is a Canadian father who publicly speaks out against the dangers of the transgender movement, especially with respect to the giving of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to children.

Elston’s legal battle began in February when he criticized “Teddy” Cook’s appointment to a World Health Organization expert panel.

According to the UK’s Daily Mail, Cook, an advocate for taxpayer-funded transgender surgeries in Australia, has published photos of public nudity, bondage parties, trans orgies, and bestiality on her now-private social media.

In March, Australian E-Safety Commissioner Julie Grant threatened to fine X if it failed to block Elston’s post. In response, Elon Musk’s company announced it was filing a legal challenge against Australia.

“Earlier this week, X was ordered by the Australian E-Safety Commissioner, subject to an approximately $800,000 AUD fine, to remove a user’s post,” X’s Global Government Affairs account wrote. “The post had criticized an individual appointed by the World Health Organization to serve as an expert on transgender issues.”

