Pro-family advocate reveals why the left hates school choice so much

On this episode of Faith and Reason, pro-life advocate Ryan Bomberger shares his powerful story of being conceived by rape and then adopted, and overcoming depression, cancer, and other ailments before founding a life-affirming nonprofit.

(LifeSiteNews) — On this episode of Faith and Reason, pro-life advocate Ryan Bomberger joins John-Henry Westen and Deacon Keith Fournier to share his powerful story of being conceived by rape and then adopted, and overcoming depression, cancer, and other ailments before founding a life-affirming nonprofit. The panel also discussed Trump’s recent executive orders on school choice, combating gender ideology in schools, and more.

Deacon Keith began the episode by asking Bomberger to share his unique story. He explained that he was conceived through rape, but his mother decided to complete the pregnancy despite the circumstances, and he was adopted.

“We know that Satan comes to steal, kill and destroy, and he tried to destroy me in the womb. I am one of those ‘exceptions’ cases where people have a hard time wrapping their hearts and minds around embracing,” Bomberger said. “I was conceived in rape, but I was adopted in love, and I had a hero in the form of a birth mom who chose to be stronger than her circumstances. And because of her singular, courageous decision, I not only am alive, but I am alive with abundance.”

He underscored how he grew up in a loving, faith-filled home with 12 siblings, many of which came from abusive backgrounds, which they had to overcome as they grew up.

“But we saw how God’s love poured out through my parents, poured into us, and helped unleash our purpose. And so that was the beginning of my life, all because of that singular decision,” Bomberger said.

He then dove into how he eventually married the love of his life, Bethany, and together they co-founded the Radiance Foundation, a nonprofit organization that advocates for life, faith, and family through education.

“And it’s amazing now to be able to run a ministry where I’m able to share in large part in my story and to tell how triumph can rise from tragedy all the time. So it’s really an incredible blessing,” Bomberger said.

Later in the episode, the panel turned to a recent executive order President Donald Trump issued directing federal departments to respect and advance school choice within their jurisdictions.

Bomberger stressed that this order rightly put children’s education back in the hands of parents, not the government.

“The left has this notion that somehow all children are wards of the state, that all children belong to the government. No, they don’t. Children belong in families. They belong to mothers and fathers,” he said. “Obviously, there are families without both parents, but children naturally belong to a mother and a father. And just acknowledging God’s natural order, which is what that order is doing, is powerful.”

Westen jumped in to ask Bomberger what school choice actually means and why it’s a good thing.

He first highlighted that choice is always a good thing, but the left distorts this to mean that parents have a right to kill their unborn children. Bomberger then emphasized that school choice is great because it creates competition, which ultimately makes schools better.

“And when it comes to schooling, there should be a choice, there should be competition. Competition makes people actually try harder. I mean, that’s why businesses try to get your business, so they work harder to get your business. … Public schools don’t do that.”

For more discussion on Trump’s executive order on school choice, Ryan Bomberger’s full conversion story, and more, tune in to this episode of Faith and Reason.

Faith and Reason is available by video via LSNTV on YouTube, Rumble, Banned, and right here on LifeSiteNews.

It is also available in audio format on Acast. To subscribe to the audio version on various channels, visit LifeSite’s Acast web page here.

We’ve created a special email list for the show so that we can notify you every week when we post a new episode. Sign up now by clicking here.

Share











