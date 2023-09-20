Pro-family Canadians flood Ottawa for Million Person March against LGBT indoctrination

Exclusive footage from LifeSiteNews shows hundreds and hundreds of pro-family Canadians already forming near Parliament Hill, rivaled by an estimated 300 counter-protesters.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Thousands of concerned parents, children and citizens have begun to descend upon Canada’s capital of Ottawa this morning for the start of the much-anticipated Million Person March against LGBT indoctrination in the nation’s schools.

According to LifeSite’s John-Henry Westen, who is on the ground at the march, there is a noticeable number of children present on the pro-family side of the protest, with very few if any children present on the pro-LGBT side.

Taking place today, Wednesday, September 20, the Million Person March is a coast-to-coast protest gathering Canadians of all ages, races, and religions to defend children from LGBT indoctrination in schools.

The protest, organized by Muslim Canadians, has adopted the slogan, “Leave our kids alone,” specifically in regard to gender ideology, age-inappropriate sexual content in school libraries, and LGBT propaganda.

The protest is planned for cities across Canada. Information for events in each province can be found here.

The main protest is taking place in Ottawa. Canadians have been gathered at Parliament Hill since 9 a.m. EST and are set to march downtown at 11 a.m.

Counter-protesters were expected at the event after leaked video footage of a Zoom call appeared online last week showing unions leaders encouraging their members to oppose the pro-family effort.

LifeSiteNews is on the ground in Ottawa. Video updates will be added to this article as they are published.

