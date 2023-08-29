People's Party of Canada (PPC) candidate Patricia Conlin is running in an upcoming federal by-election in the riding of Durham on a pro-freedom and pro-family platform.

(LifeSiteNews) — Ontario residents in the riding of Durham, Ontario, will have the opportunity to support a pro-life and pro-family candidate in an upcoming by-election to replace former Conservative Party leader Erin O’Toole.

People’s Party of Canada (PPC) candidate Patricia Conlin hopes to restore freedom to Canada if elected to the House of Commons in the upcoming federal by-election in the riding of Durham, Ontario, after O’Toole announced he would not seek re-election and would vacate his seat at the end of the spring session.

“I’m trying to love all people, all groups, and help move things forward to a healthier and happier,” Conlin told LifeSiteNews in an exclusive interview, “that includes rebuilding our infrastructure, protecting life, stopping the corruption within places like Health Canada, and ensuring that people have access to high quality fresh food and can afford it.”

As a Christian, Conlin revealed that her faith has played a central role in her decision to enter politics.

“One of the one of the most important messages in the Bible speak the truth,” she said. “And we don’t have any politicians in Canada speaking the truth right now. So once you understand the truth, then you can fix problems.”

“But if you can’t even see the truth, it’s very difficult,” Conlin explained. “So I believe that having been called as a Christian to do this, I have been speaking the truth for years and for in the past.”

She further revealed that she will work to serve all Canadians, not just Christians, saying, “Right across the board, from youth to elderly, from a new Canadian to an existing Canadian. It’s really important to me to help lift everybody up. Have a healthier and happier and more prosperous life.”

As a Christian, Conlin is also pro-life, promising to protect life at all stages and condemning the current government as “anti-life.” She told LifeSiteNews that if elected, she would vote for and introduce laws protecting the unborn.

A member of the PPC

The PPC, founded by former Conservative Party leadership candidate Maxime Bernier, has a long-history of standing up for Canadians’ freedoms, particularly during the era of COVID lockdowns and vaccine mandates. The party’s platform lists medical freedom, the protection of children from LGBT indoctrination, the economy and support for natural industries as some of its top priorities.

“One of the biggest issues in Canada is that we have succumb to propaganda, having not thought, you know, our media is completely hijacked and into a narrative that is pushing us off a cliff collectively,” Conlin told LifeSiteNews.

“One that is really playing out now is the climate agenda with Agenda 2030,” she added, referring to the Trudeau government’s plan to phase out natural resources by 2030 despite being told repeatedly that it is impossible and will hurt Canadians.

Conlin added that rising energy prices are “breaking people and we’re seeing financial suicides,” while many are forced to sell their businesses and homes.

She says that she intends to restore hope to Canadians, which she says she has already seen first-hand during her rallies and door-to-door campaigning.

“After my rallies, I had people come up to me and hug me and say they were considering suicide until I spoke. That was so dark that I know I’ve saved many lives,” she said.

Fighting mainstream media

As a candidate for a party that has yet to secure a seat in the House of Commons, Conlin has received little coverage by mainstream media when compared to her Conservative Party rival Jamil Jivani.

Conlin urged voters to examine the candidates carefully and ask themselves, “What do they [the candidates] stand for? What did they speak out on? What did they have the courage to do in the past?”

Conlin encouraged Canadians who have become disengaged with the political system to view the upcoming election as their chance to make a change.

“When PPC was created and took a stand against lockdowns and mandates very strongly and a lot of things and protected individual rights and freedoms, a lot of the non-voters were paying attention,” she said. “And those people are starting to see that their votes make a huge difference. They could swing that the popular decision.”

“I’m hoping that will continue and then they’ll continue to realize that their votes are absolutely huge and significant,” she added.

Conlin further stated that running in the election, especially on a pro-life, pro-family and pro-freedom platform, has come at a personal cost.

“I lost many friends for trying to warn them that Big Pharma isn’t your friend,” she said, “that ‘safe and effective’ is more of a marketing slogan than it is anything else.”

“My partner left…” Conlin continued. “My children were furious with me because I’d had a successful career before I started speaking out in the community.”

Despite the backlash, Conlin remains determined to run in the election, eager to restore hope to Canadians.

The date for the by-election has not yet been announced but is set to be disclosed between August 14, 2023, and January 30, 2024. However, Conlin asserted that the Conservative Party is preparing to launch their campaign shortly, so she anticipates the election date will be announced soon.

