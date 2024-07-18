Pro-family candidate wins landslide victory in Toronto-area school board election

Robert Kolosowski, who ran on a pro-family, parental rights platform, garnered over 65 percent of the vote this week to secure a position as a trustee for the York Region District School Board.

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — This week, pro-family candidate Robert Kolosowski secured a landslide victory in a by-election to become a trustee for the York Region District School Board (YRDSB).

On July 16, Robert Kolosowski won the Richmond Hill Wards 1, 2 & 4 by-election, with over 65% of voters supporting his platform opposing political indoctrination in schools. Richmond Hill is located just north of Toronto.

“Last night the families of Richmond Hill sent a very clear message by voting to bring common-sense policies back to our education system,” Kolosowski wrote on X.

“Parents and teachers united behind our vision for a merit-based system that prioritizes education and school safety instead of politics,” he continued.

The election took place on July 13-15 to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of trustee Crystal Yu in April. Kolosowski won by a landslide, receiving 66.32% of the vote, while the other eight candidates running against him only received a total of 33.68%.

“We ran a policy-focused campaign and received twice as many votes as all eight of the other candidates combined,” Kolosowski celebrated. “Our massive victory gives me a clear mandate to implement those policies.”

According to his platform, Kolosowski promised to “respect parental rights” and “keep all political agendas out of the classroom.” He also pledged to preserve the Canadian anthem and flag in schools.

Kolosowski’s campaign was green-lighted by pro-life organization Campaign Life Coalition (CLC), which rates politicians and trustees according to their pro-family and pro-life beliefs.

“We had endorsed Robert’s trustee by-election run and we worked hard to get-out-the-vote for him amongst our pro-life, pro-family supporters in Richmond Hill Wards 1, 2 & 4, of which there are many,” CLC’s Jack Fonseca told LifeSiteNews.

“I’m so glad he won and is now in a position to start advocating for a return to reading, writing and arithmetic, and an abandonment of the woke, child sexualization policies that this board has been following for too many years,” he declared.

“This landslide victory reflects the fact that parents have had enough of woke policies and want traditionally-principled school trustees to restore sanity in the YRDSB,” Fonseca continued.

Fonseca encouraged pro-family Canadians to continue working to elect more pro-family trustees, saying, “We have to be aware though, that one person on a school board is not enough. We have to work to surround Robert with a team pro-parental rights colleagues on the board.”

“In the upcoming 2026 municipal election, parents and grandparent must work diligently to defeat the woke trustees on the board, and replace them with pro-parental rights trustees that Robert can work with.”

