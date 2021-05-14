Pro-family convention calls on Americans to fight LGBT agenda, restore moral truth

INDEPENDENCE, OHIO, May 14, 2021 (LifeSiteNews) — During his time in office, President Donald Trump said that his goal was to “Make America Great Again.” But was that a high enough goal? The organizers at this year's Bringing America Back to Life conference might disagree.

At the Embassy Suites hotel in Independence, Ohio, in March, hundreds of pro-life and pro-family Christians gathered to strategize on how best to restore America to the country God wants it to be.

Young and old told LifeSiteNews that Christian Americans need to focus on the family, education, and proper gender roles in order to truly make America great again.

The keynote speaker at this year’s convention was Charlie Kirk, a well-known young conservative activist who is the president of Turning Point USA. Kirk’s speech exposed the radicalism of the abortion and transgender lobbies.

After his speech, Kirk spoke to LifeSite about the growing influence of the LGBT lobby in the conservative movement.

Many attendees at the Bring America Back to Life conference told LifeSite that they are extremely concerned about the growth of the gay lobby on the political right.

The presence of young, modest, conservative, Christian women, as well as pro-family activists at the convention was a far cry from the crowd that attended the CPAC conference just two weeks ago in Orlando, Florida.

The Bringing America Back to Life convention was a refreshing reminder that not all Christians are caving to the trends of the modern world. And for that, we should be thankful.

To watch all the other interviews LifeSite conducted at the convention, click below.

