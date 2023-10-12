Pro-family citizens gather outside Saskatchewan legislature to support parental rights

'We're parents, we have the right to know what's going on with our children,' Action4Canada event organizer Tonie Wells said.

REGINA, Saskatchewan (LifeSiteNews) — Pro-family supporters joined together this week to support Saskatchewan’s new law protecting parental rights in schools.

On October 10, about 100 residents gathered outside the Saskatchewan Legislative Building in Regina to voice support for Premier Scott Moe’s decision to invoke the notwithstanding clause to protect the province’s new legislation mandating parental permission for students to “change” their gender in schools.

“We’re not saying we hate this community or we hate this side or anything like that. We’re just saying ‘we’re parents,’ we have the right to know what’s going on with our children,” event organizer Action4Canada leader Tonie Wells said.

The pro-family rally was organized for early Tuesday morning. A few hours after the pro-family protest began, LGBT activists, enraged that Moe is protecting children from LGBT indoctrination, gathered in the space. Police formed a line to separate the two groups.

“I’m here to stand in support of the Saskatchewan Party government, who is invoking the notwithstanding clause to pass a law that parents have rights over their children and should be informed of any gender sexual identity issues that are going on at school,” Tracey Sparrowhawk, a former People’s Party of Canada candidate who ran against Conservative Party MP Andrew Scheer in Regina-Qu’Appelle in 2019, told the Western Standard.

“I don’t agree that the teacher should be allowed to keep that from parents under the guise of safety, because they’re painting all parents with the same brush,” she added. “There are already laws about safety.”

“They’re creating more layers of regulations and policies at school to try and marginalize these kids and march and basically make it unsafe for the rest of the kids in trying to change their language, you know, teach them about gender identity,” she continued.

“These same teachers are saying their classrooms are underfunded. But they’re wasting their time and not teaching them reading, writing and arithmetic, the stuff they need in the real world,” Sparrowhawk said.

Gizelle Pinel, a mother of two, revealed she attended the rally because she feels “that the parents have had no rights. They’ve been taken away from us.”

“Children are innocent and volatile,” she explained. “We raise them. I gave birth to my child, and I have a say in what’s being taught to them. And all we’re asking is don’t indoctrinate them. They have a choice once they’re an adult. It’s no different than they have to wait ‘til a certain age to get a driver’s license. They have to wait until a certain age to be able to work.”

“There’s just a lot of confusion that what we’re really here for, it’s just gone too far,” Pinel added. “And we just, we want to put a stop and say hey, no, it’s our children. Please let us raise them on our standards.”

The rally also included pro-family speakers who warned against the dangers of LGBT propaganda.

“It doesn’t matter what their opinion is, against what biological truth is, right?” a Sikh named Sunny Chhina questioned in his speech.

“Parents, please stick together. And also we appreciate your support for the government tabling the law, parental rights to know what our kids are being taught,” he added.

“Visible minorities do not endorse or practice these things,” Chhina revealed. “This is highly inappropriate in our culture. Yes, we take our kids to temples, to churches, to teach them good values and good ethics that are engraved in our heart and mind. And we will not let them push their agendas down our kids’ throats. Leave our kids alone.”

On September 28, Moe announced that he will invoke his government’s notwithstanding clause to protect legislation mandating parents be told if their child changes “genders” at school, after a judge ruled against the enforcement of the law earlier that day.

The notwithstanding clause, embedded in section 33 of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, allows provinces to temporarily override sections of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and protect new laws from being scrapped by the courts.

Recent surveys have shown that Moe is acting in the interest of Saskatchewan parents by introducing legislation protecting school children from LGBT propaganda.

According to an August survey, 86 percent of Saskatchewan participants advocated for parental rights, supporting the province’s new approach to the LGBT agenda in schools.

