Pro-family conservative group calls for special prosecutor to investigate 2020 election fraud
December 19, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Yesterday, the American Principles Project (APP) renewed its call for President Donald Trump and the U.S. Department of Justice to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the growing allegations of election fraud stemming from last month’s general election. Twenty-seven U.S. House members have also written to Trump in a letter on December 9 asking him to instruct the Attorney General to appoint a special counsel to look into irregularities.
APP president Frank Cannon and executive director Terry Schilling initially argued for an special prosecutor on election fraud in a November 23 op-ed for The Federalist:
The Trump administration ought to appoint a special counsel without delay in order to ensure an ongoing and independent investigation into what seems to be Democratic election tampering. If the left is unwilling to accept the notion of an independent investigation into the election’s integrity, that would, at the very least, be clarifying.
More importantly, the American people deserve to have confidence that our elections are truly free and truly fair. That kind of confidence can only come through public discussion of the facts and an open and transparent investigation of the allegations.
On Friday Schilling repeated that appeal:
In the weeks since the November 3 election, rampant reports of voter fraud and election irregularities have surfaced in a number of closely contested swing states. And while the legacy media and other leftist institutions have done their best to ignore or censor these reports, polls have shown that numerous Americans — as many as 40 percent — are still distrustful of the results. This is nothing less than a national crisis.
If our constitutional republic is to survive the years ahead, its citizens must have confidence in the integrity of our elections. And this confidence will not be earned by the mere act of politicians and pundits loudly insisting that the vote was fair and banning all arguments to the contrary. Only a full and transparent investigation into the many troubling details which have emerged since the election will suffice to restore the American public’s trust.
This is why APP is calling on President Trump and the Department of Justice to appoint a special prosecutor to conduct this investigation. Nearly four years ago, the DOJ took this same action, on far less evidence, to look into now-debunked claims the President’s campaign had colluded with Russians. Given the much higher stakes surrounding potential voter fraud in this last election, our leaders have an obligation to treat this issue with the same seriousness. We urge them to do so immediately.