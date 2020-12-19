Pro-family conservative group calls for special prosecutor to investigate 2020 election fraud

December 19, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Yesterday, the American Principles Project (APP) renewed its call for President Donald Trump and the U.S. Department of Justice to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate the growing allegations of election fraud stemming from last month’s general election. Twenty-seven U.S. House members have also written to Trump in a letter on December 9 asking him to instruct the Attorney General to appoint a special counsel to look into irregularities.

APP president Frank Cannon and executive director Terry Schilling initially argued for an special prosecutor on election fraud in a November 23 op-ed for The Federalist:

The Trump administration ought to appoint a special counsel without delay in order to ensure an ongoing and independent investigation into what seems to be Democratic election tampering. If the left is unwilling to accept the notion of an independent investigation into the election’s integrity, that would, at the very least, be clarifying. More importantly, the American people deserve to have confidence that our elections are truly free and truly fair. That kind of confidence can only come through public discussion of the facts and an open and transparent investigation of the allegations.

On Friday Schilling repeated that appeal: