Pro-family lobby group slams GOP congresswoman for supporting LGBT bill

But Rep. Nancy Mace denies that she wants men in women's sports.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (LifeSiteNews) — A pro-family lobby group has criticized Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mace of South Carolina for supporting the pro-LGBT “Fairness for All Act.”

The American Principles Project PAC (APP PAC) sponsored a dramatic election ad that says the legislation would “put men in girl’s locker rooms,” “destroy women’s sports,” and put men in women’s shelters and prisons.

The legislation is the Republican alternative to the Equality Act, but differs only in offering minor religious liberty protections, according to an analysis from the Family Research Council.

The legislation would still “overhaul our federal civil rights framework and introduce special privileges for sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) throughout federal law,” according to Travis Weber.

“Nancy Mace is not a conservative. She spends more time trying to get on CNN or MSNBC than she does working on behalf of her constituents,” Terry Schilling with APP PAC said, according to Breitbart. “Her priorities are way out of whack. South Carolina families deserve much better.”

“But make no mistake. We’re running these ads because of one particular issue — Mace’s support for a transgender rights bill,” Schilling said. “Our involvement here should be taken as a signal to the entire GOP: if you oppose the pro-family agenda, the pro-family movement will come for you. Mace won’t be the only Republican we target during this primary election cycle.”

“We have a list. And we plan to take more scalps,” Schilling promised.

Mace, however, denies that she wants men in women’s sports. In a June 1 Facebook post, she stated the following:

I was a swimmer growing up, and my daughter is a student athlete. The last thing women need is biological males in women’s sports. In Congress, I have: Been an outspoken public advocate to keep biological males out of women’s sports. Co-Sponsored the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act of 2021 (H.R. 426) Voted against H.R.5, which attempted to strip our 1st Amendment religious liberties under the premise of anti-discrimination laws.

Activist pressure convinced three Republicans to drop sponsorship of the legislation in February. The bill lost the support of Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Claudia Tenney (R-NY), and Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ).

“The tide is turning for social conservatives,” Schilling told National Review. “The political ground has shifted tremendously as Americans have become more aware of the disastrous consequences of cultural leftism. Republicans are finally beginning to realize that fighting on these issues is not only the right thing to do but also will win them elections.”

Mace is running against Katie Arrington in the June 14 South Carolina GOP primary. Mace is in a tight race, up five points on Arrington in a poll with a margin of error of four percentage points. About 13 percent of voters remain undecided, according to the Trafalgar Group poll taken between May 26 and May 29.

