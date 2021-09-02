Pro-family MP warns about Canadian bills which could oppress Christians across the country

Derek Sloan, an independent Canadian Member of Parliament, warned about the influence wielded by the LGBT lobby in Canada, and its use of lies and fear tactics to gain political power.

(MassResistance) – Derek Sloan is a Canadian Member of Parliament (MP) representing a district in the province of Ontario in the House of Commons. He is greatly admired across the country for being a strong pro-family conservative.

He was elected in 2019 as a member of the Conservative Party (which unfortunately is not really conservative). He recently became an Independent because his principled pro-family stands on the issues turned the Conservative Party leadership against him and they concocted a reason to force him out!

MP Sloan told MassResistance that he appreciates the work that MassResistance did to expose what was happening to Rob Hoogland. He was pleased to speak with us about two horrendous bills that were introduced in the House of Commons which have shocked Canadians across the country:

Bill C-6 would effectively ban so-called “anti-LGBT conversion therapy” in all forms, including discussions by pastors and ministers and even admonitions by parents to their children. It is possibly the broadest such ban in the world that would cover an entire nation. Violations of the law would carry outrageous punishments, including fines and prison terms of up to five years. The legislation would appear to contradict Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms, i.e., their national constitution. Bill C-36 is an expansive and tyrannical “hate crimes” bill that would make almost any ambiguous online criticism of the LGBT movement or other anti-family cause a federal crime carrying severe punishments. It even allows punishment of people who have a “potential” to post hate speech online. In addition, the law could be applied retroactively.

MP Sloan discussed how these two bills got such momentum and the manipulative forces behind them. He also gave us a fascinating insider’s view of the political climate in the Canadian Parliament and in Canada in general regarding the “culture war.” He was interviewed by Arthur Schaper, our National Organization Director.

In particular, MP Sloan walked MassResistance through how the LGBT movement used a strategy of lies and fear tactics to push Bill C-6 forward through Parliament. This is especially upsetting because the enormous influx of children in Canada now declaring themselves to be “transgender” or “gay” cries out for therapy that could be lifesaving for them, or at least save them from disfiguring surgery or medical procedures that would render them sterile. That bill is basically child abuse.

At the time the interview took place (July 16), Bill C-6 had easily passed the House of Commons and was headed to the Senate where it would also easily pass. Bill C-36 was about to be voted on in the House of Commons. However, on August 15, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for a federal election to take place on Sept. 20, 2021. This effectively killed all the bills currently in Parliament. However, both of these bills will surely be brought back in the next session, since they represent a major political goal of the LGBT movement in Canada.

— Article continues below Petition — Canada's Health Minister: Make abortion pill reversal information available Show Petition Text 1508 have signed the petition. Let's get to 2500 ! Thank you for signing this petition! Add your signature: Show Petition Text Country... State... Sign this Petition Country... State... Sign this Petition Many women who choose to undergo a medical abortion procedure (Mifegymiso in Canada) change their minds having taken the first pill. And now, a safe and effective procedure called abortion pill reversal has been developed to assist these women in an attempt to help them save their pre-born child from the effects of this first pill (Mifepristone). Abortion advocates are currently engaged in a campaign to silence the message that Alliance for Life Ontario is providing women undergoing a medical abortion in Canada, including even calling facts “mis-information”. Our message is that there is a safe, effective (64%-68%) method that may save their child if they have second thoughts after starting the Mifegymiso process. That's why Alliance for Life Ontario and LifeSiteNews are now partnering on this petition: To give Canadian women a second chance at choice! Abortion Pill Reversal is being offered around the world with 2,000 little ones saved to-date. But, in Canada, abortion advocates do not want women to have a second chance at choice! Alliance for Life Ontario's Facebook page has been taken down after erroneous complaints, and now their website abortionpillreversal.ca is being attacked. Women deserve to know the truth about this second chance at choice and to know there are physicians trained and willing to help them try and save their child, if that is their choice. We need your help to let the Minister of Health know that Canadian women do not give up their right to the truth when they choose induced abortion. Please SIGN and SHARE this urgent petition today! Thank you. FOR MORE INFORMATION: Abortion Pill Reversal - A Second Chance: https://abortionpillreversal.ca/ Hide Petition Text Sign this Petition

The deterioration of rational government in Canada today – where the world may be headed

As MP Sloan describes, these bills represent the larger direction that the political establishment in Canada is taking the country. Even though most Canadians are privately not that extreme, they tend to go along with it because the special interests (such as the LGBT movement) have become extremely powerful and intimidating, and because people tend to just react rather than think things through. This situation is very dangerous for any society.

Is this where the U.S. and other countries are headed? The terrible government oppression of people like Rob Hoogland and Bill Whatcott who have stood up to this lunatic movement, may be providing a glimpse of the future.

Reprinted with permission from MassResistance

Share











