Pro-freedom group launches petition to stop Carney’s bill to ban cash donations

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms said its petition is about keeping 'cash legal and accessible' in Canada.

(LifeSiteNews) – A new bill from Canada’s Liberal Party under Prime Minister Mark Carney that looks to ban cash payments over $10,000 is facing growing opposition after one of the nation’s top constitutional legal groups launched a petition to stop it.

The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF) said its petition to stop Carney’s Bill C-2, or the Strong Borders Act, is about keeping “cash legal and accessible.”

“Cash is under attack in Canada. When cash is criminalized, governments, banks, and law enforcement can track and interfere with legitimate purchases and donations,” the JCCF said.

The JCCF observed that cash allows Canadians to have “privacy, autonomy, and freedom of expression.”

“Cash means freedom from surveillance: by government, by banks, by credit card companies, and by other businesses,” the group warned.

As for the JCCF petition that can be signed here, it states, “We, the undersigned, call upon the Prime Minister of Canada to introduce legislation that protects Canadians’ right to use cash of any amount for legal transactions.”

Bill C-2 was introduced on June 3 by Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree.

The legislation reads, “Part 11 amends the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act to prohibit certain entities from accepting cash deposits from third parties and certain persons or entities from accepting cash payments, donations or deposits of $10,000 or more,” the legislation proposes.

The bill will also permit police and government officials to open and examine Canadians’ personal mail.

The JCCF warned that buried deep within Bill C-2 are “provisions that would make it a criminal offence for businesses, professionals, and charities to accept cash payments of $10,000 or more in a single transaction or in a series of related transactions.”

JCCF president John Carpay warned that should cash payments be criminalized, “it will be all too easy for future governments to lower the threshold to $5,000, then $1,000, and eventually nothing.”

“Restricting the use of cash is a dangerous step towards tyranny,” Carpay said.

“Cash protects citizens from surveillance by government and banks, credit card companies, and other corporations. In a free society, violating the right of law-abiding citizens to use cash is not the answer to money laundering or the drug trade.”

Bill C-2 was blasted by the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) as troublesome and in conflict with Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

CPC MP Frank Caputo warned, “Certainly, somebody in the government asked if it was Charter compliant – but they won’t say.”

The Liberal government under former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has gone after Canadians’ bank accounts before. In 2022, it froze the bank accounts of those who donated to the Freedom Convoy against COVID mandates.

As for Carney, he has globalist ties and was called the World Economic Forum’s “golden boy” by CPC leader Pierre Poilievre. Carney has also admitted he is an “elitist” and a “globalist.”

Share











