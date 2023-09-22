Pro-freedom lawyer: Million Person March gives me hope Canada can turn tide on ‘authoritarian dystopia’

' ... enough people have finally realized that it is not tolerance and equality they want, it is censorship of all opposition and control, particularly control of government and children,' attorney James Kitchen said.

(LifeSiteNews) – Pro-freedom lawyer James Kitchen said the massive turnout nationwide for Wednesday’s Million Person March made him more hopeful and “less pessimistic” about Canada going further down the path of an “authoritarian dystopia.”

“I’m known in the Canadian freedom movement for being somewhat pessimistic,” Kitchen said in a post to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

“But I’ll say, after seeing the number of people that have come out today in support of parental rights and in opposition to the left-wing policies of indoctrinating and sexualizing children, I am less pessimistic about Canada reversing the trend toward a soul-crushing authoritarian dystopia.”

On Wednesday, thousands of concerned Canadian parents, kids, and others from coast to coast participated in the Million Person March against LGBT indoctrination in the nation’s schools.

The protest was organized by Muslim Canadians and used the slogan “Leave our kids alone,” specifically regarding gender ideology, age-inappropriate sexual content in school libraries, and LGBT propaganda.

The marches in most Canadian cities were peaceful. However, there were some reports of assaults on protesters by LGBT-aligning counter-protesters.

In additional comments yesterday on X (formerly Twitter), Kitchen said the “grip of the LGBT ideology upon Canada is weakening.”

“Why? Because enough people have finally realized that it is not tolerance and equality they want, it is censorship of all opposition and control, particularly control of government and children,” he said.

Kitchen also noted that for “far too long” Canadians have lived in “fear of the left-wing LGBT mob.”

“Today, many have cast off that fear and rejected self-censorship in favour of making their voice heard regarding parental rights and protecting children from destructive sexual ideologies,” he said.

Kitchen has been helping Canadian high school student Josh Alexander in his case against his school board, with the assistance of Liberty Coalition Canada. Alexander was banned from attending school for saying there are only two genders.

He has spoken out before against government overreach concerning COVID mandates in comments to LifeSiteNews. He has also been fighting COVID-related cases for the past few years.

Alexander attended the Million Person March. Today, social media was abuzz with video showing Alexander’s brother, Nick, with a bloody face after allegedly getting punched in the face by a pro-trans protester at pro-family rally outside a Toronto school.

