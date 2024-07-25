Pro-freedom legal group wants to help Canadians still facing COVID-related fines

The Democracy Fund is offering free legal aid to anyone saddled with COVID-19 charges.

(LifeSiteNews) – One of Canada’s major pro-freedom legal advocacy groups is looking to assist individuals who have outstanding COVID-related fines to get their tickets reduced or thrown out.

“If you or someone you know is facing a COVID-related ticket, TDF may be able to assist,” The Democracy Fund (TDF) said in a press release sent to LifeSiteNews.

“For nearly three years, TDF has been advocating on behalf of clients facing these issues. We intend to keep our promise: TDF is committed to seeing this through to resolution.”

The TDF, founded in 2021, bills itself as a Canadian charity “dedicated to constitutional rights, advancing education and relieving poverty” by promoting constitutional rights “through litigation and public education.”

According to the TDF, from the “beginning of the pandemic” it has “fought COVID-related government overreach and over-zealous prosecution.”

“With the generous support of our donors, we have provided legal representation to thousands of Canadians: students opposed to vaccine mandates, dissident doctors & nurses, ordinary travellers subject to invasive tests or compelled to disclose private medical information, peaceful Freedom Convoy protesters,” it stated.

The TDF says it has been successful in saving “thousands of Canadians” over $56 million in fines placed on Canadians under the “Quarantine Act.”

Recently, LifeSiteNews reported on how the TDF was able to secure the staying or withdrawal of some 109 COVID-era tickets given to multiple people in Ontario.

In early July, LifeSiteNews reported that TDF lawyers helped get criminal charges against a Canadian man who participated in the pro-family 1 Million March 4 Children protest against radical LGBT ideology being taught in public schools dropped by the Crown.

Over the last couple of years, the TDF has been active in helping Canadians persecuted under COVID mandates and rules fight back. Notable people it has helped include Dr. Kulvinder Kaur Gill, an Ontario pediatrician who has been embroiled in a legal battle with the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) for her anti-COVID views. She has also had the help of Elon Musk.

COVID vaccine mandates, which came from provincial governments with the support of the federal government, split Canadian society. The mRNA shots have been linked to a multitude of negative and often severe side effects in children.

Canadians looking to have assistance from the TDF in fighting their COVID era tickets can do so by visiting this link.

Share











