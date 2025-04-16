Pro-LGBT archbishop of Detroit bans Latin Mass at nearly all parishes

Archbishop Edward Weisenburger, who was just installed in March, has a long history of heterodoxy and has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump.

DETROIT, Michigan (LifeSiteNews) — The new archbishop of Detroit has ordered that parish churches in the archdiocese can no longer celebrate the Traditional Latin Mass (TLM) or old rite sacraments when current permissions expire later this year.

Archbishop Edward Weisenburger, who was just installed as bishop in March, announced in an April 16 statement that he will not renew permissions for the celebrations of the Tridentine Mass in parish churches, which are set to expire on July 1. Weisenburger has a long history of heterodoxy and has been a vocal critic of President Donald Trump.

In the announcement, the archdiocese emphasized that in accordance with Traditionis Custodes, local bishops can no longer grant permission for the celebration of the ancient Roman liturgy in parish churches.

“With this in mind, the prior permissions to celebrate this liturgy in Archdiocesan parish churches – which expire on July 1, 2025 – cannot be renewed,” the statement read.

Before the archdiocese’s announcement, Our Lady of the Scapular Parish, one of the diocesan parishes that currently offers the Traditional Latin Mass, had written on Facebook that they will no longer be able to celebrate the ancient Mass or offer old rite sacraments after July 1.

The archdiocese’s announcement further stressed that the TLM will continue to be offered at St. Joseph Shrine, which is served by priests of the Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest (ICKSP), and that Masses may be permitted in non-parish settings such as shrines or chapels in the future.

“It is the Archbishop’s intention to identify a non-parish setting where the Traditional Latin Mass may be celebrated in each of the Archdiocese’s four regions,” the statement said. “[I]n accordance with recent decisions by the Vatican’s Dicastery for Divine Worship and Discipline of the Sacraments, these locations will not be parish churches. Once these locations are determined, they will be shared with the faithful.”

The Tridentine Mass will also continue to be celebrated at St. Anne’s Church, which is served by the Society of St. Pius X (SSPX).

“The cruelty is the point. These men have no faith and they hate the Church almost as much as they hate the faithful,” the Lepanto Institute said in an X post.

While serving as bishop of Tucson, Arizona, Weisenburger was among the most stringent in the country in applying restrictions on the faithful during the COVID crisis, closing churches and implementing mask mandates in the spring of 2020 while encouraging Catholics to take the abortion-tainted COVID-19 jabs and instructing all priests within his diocese not to issue religious exemptions for the jab or mask mandates.

In 2021, Weisenburger signed a letter alongside eight other U.S. prelates aligning themselves with the LGBT activist group Tyler Clementi Foundation, which seeks to “reduce the shame and stigma” of homosexual lifestyles. That same year, Weisenburger signed a letter asking the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) to drop the issue of prohibiting then-President Joe Biden and other pro-abortion politicians from receiving Holy Communion.

The archbishop has also been an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump, taking aim at his immigration policies during the first Trump administration. In 2018, at the USCCB’s Spring Assembly in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the prelate went so far as to suggest that Catholics who “are involved” in the detention of immigrants and separation of families at the U.S. border might receive “canonical penalties” usually used in “life issues” cases, which could include excommunication.

Following Trump’s re-election in 2024, Weisenburger joined his voice in “grave concern” with a group of Christian leaders in Arizona over an apparent “threat of mistreatment of undocumented persons who are our neighbors and contribute to our communities.”

