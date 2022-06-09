Pro-LGBT businesses increasingly push transgender propaganda in ‘Pride Month’ ads

(LifeSiteNews) — As “Pride Month” continues more and more U.S. businesses are unveiling their LGBT advertisements with a focus on transgenderism.
While LGBT propaganda is normal for “Pride Month,” U.S. businesses are now embracing transgenderism and other more radical LGBT ideas, the Washington Times reported.
“Companies have long supported the LGBTQ community because they know that inclusion in all its forms is simply good for their bottom line,” network CEO Todd Sears told the Times in an email.
But the president of the relatively conservative New Tolerance Campaign, Gregory T. Angelo, believes embracing a more radical LGBT agenda could cost businesses. He expects they will lose long-time customers.
“Gay has become boring, so the left needs to find new oppressed identities to feed the cash cow,” said Angelo, who is himself gay. “When you embrace a wide array of non-traditional identities, you’re going to alienate traditionalists.”
As an example, he referenced NASCAR’s new Pride flag, which attempts to appeal to an array of LGBT activists, with gay, transgender, and intersex symbols.
As we celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, we acknowledge that recent actions have not aligned with NASCAR’s mission to be a welcoming sport for all.
We remain steadfast in our commitment to create a more inclusive environment — in our workplaces, at the race track & in the stands. pic.twitter.com/r0h232xaXd
— NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 1, 2022
As part of “Pride Month,” NASCAR, the nation’s premiere stock car competition organization, which features the biggest names in auto racing and has hitherto appealed to a more conservative segment of American society, announced that it has partnered with an LGBTQ+ organization to “promote diversity, equity, and inclusion training.
At a time of global instability, nuclear tensions and war in Europe, the US Armed Forces have embarrassed themselves by taking a time-out to promote "Pride Month" among the watching world.
This wrongheaded preoccupation with the LGBT ideology across society is weakening our country in a number of ways, not least as it undermines the bedrock of society - the family.
Marking the start of Gay Pride Month this week, the US Marines tweeted an image of a military helmet with 6 bullets in LGBT rainbow colors and the words "ready to serve" written on it.
Many responses highlighted the foolishness of an army, who wish to be feared, promoting such ideologies.
June 1, 2022
June 2, 2022
This comparison of recruitment videos from the Chinese, Russian and US armies shows how the LGBT ideology has infiltrated our country and taken military focus away from strength on the battlefield.
How can the U.S. be respected as a super-power by our enemies if we continue to make our armed forces more effeminate, being prouder of the rainbow flag than the Stars and Stripes?
The woke agenda of normalizing LGBT behaviors among children, adults and the armed forces is a war on reality, as more and more young people find themselves confused about their gender, their attractions, and even what the purpose of sex is.
Our Air Force's success has literally nothing to do with the subjective sense of sexual fulfillment of its members https://t.co/00D99yQY2p— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 1, 2022
To understand how pervasive the LGBT ideology is, consider this: only 1.3% of those born before 1946 identified as LGBT in March 2021, compared to a whopping 15% of young people born between 1997-2002.
Mainstream media, educational institutions, politicians, and even some of the armed forces are conditioning the public to believe this is normal and healthy - it's not.
While all people must be respected, not all behaviors should be celebrated or condoned, lest society become decadent, degenerate and too selfish to make sacrifices.
The need for virtue both in society and the armed forces is great, in order to strengthen this country's ability to choose what is good and defend it.
In choosing to promote sexual behaviors and gender identities that are not based in nature, the armed forces have chosen vice instead of virtue.
Promoting the sexual revolution and other fashionable trends will have consequences, one of them being the decline of true and good men and women willing to stand by their families, their country and their flag during times of hardship.
One response to NASCAR’s new campaign questioned the motive for supporting LGBT propaganda, suggesting that businesses take up LGBT propaganda for financial gain.
— 𝒢𝑒𝓁 ❣️ (@LttleGel) June 1, 2022
Another reply pointed out the “slippery slope” of accepting and celebrating homosexuality.
— Mark Dice (@MarkDice) June 1, 2022
Pride Month has also brought to light a number of stories in which children are particularly targeted for LGBT propaganda. An Austin, Texas elementary school recently directed students as young as four years old to keep LGBT “Pride Week” class discussions secret, as shown by written class rules shared through social media. A Dallas, Texas gay bar hosted a “Drag the Kids to Pride” drag queen lunch event. California’s Senator Scott Wiener has responded to parental concerns by offering to propose a bill that would bring “Drag Queen 101” lessons to schools.
Meanwhile, children attending “Pride Parades” are routinely subjected to obscenities, adult nudity and pornography.