Pro-LGBT Canadian school counselor charged with sex crimes against a minor

The woman, who has been identified through court documents as 41-year-old Bethany Jean Toombs, is now facing charges from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Major Crimes Unit from the province of Prince Edward Island.

(LifeSiteNews) –– A leading female gender ideology activist, who also worked as a school counsellor, has been charged with grievous sexual offenses involving a minor.

The charges against her were recently filed in PEI provincial court in the capital Charlottetown, and include sexual assault, sexual interference, as well as invitation to sexual touching. All the charges were made known through an investigation which was started by the RCMP’s Major Crime Unit last month.

Along with the sexual assault charges, Toombs is also facing charges of allowing a minor under 19 to consume cannabis.

Toombs in recent years has worked as an activist for gender ideology-related topics and has been involved with contributing classroom workspace programs for Grade 9 so-called wellness classes in the PEI school curriculum.

“Through this presentation and lesson plan, students will develop a deeper understanding of sexual violence and the importance of consent through an exploration of gender (norms, stereotypes, roles, and expectations),” reads one model in which she is noted as a contributor.

Also, Canada’s state-funded Canadian Broadcasting Corporation has had Toombs on as an expert regarding parenting kids who have anxiety.

Some of Toombs’ reportedly former students took to the platform Reddit to say that she had a role as the leader of the school’s Gay Straight Alliance club, noting how her position afforded her the ability to be around youth to speak about sensitive topics.

She will appear before a court on October 28, and RCMP have noted at this time they believe the case is isolated to only one victim.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, LGBT indoctrination targeting kids has been on the rise in Canada and worldwide, which has led to Canadians fighting back in protest.

Canada’s top pro-life group Campaign Life Coalition (CLC), as reported by LifeSiteNews, has raised the importance and urgency of having provincial governments pass and enact parental consent laws in the face of LGBT indoctrination in schools, saying doing so will in fact “save lives” of kids because it will allow “mom and dad” to do the parenting instead of “woke teachers.”

Some provinces, such as Alberta, New Brunswick, and Saskatchewan, have in recent months proposed legislation that would strengthen parental rights.

The Alberta government will soon be introducing legislation aimed at strengthening parental rights as well as limiting minors being able to undergo “gender reassignment” surgery.

