Pro-LGBT Fr. Martin lauds Biden naming Buttigieg to cabinet post but gets his facts wrong

Big Tech is censoring us. Subscribe to our email list and bookmark LifeSiteNews.com to continue getting our news. Subscribe now.

December 16, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – Father James Martin, well known for his pro-LGBT activism, today congratulated open homosexual and former democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg on his nomination for Secretary of Transportation in an anticipated Biden administration.

The Jesuit priest tweeted, “Congratulations to @PeteButtigieg, nominated by @JoeBiden to be Secretary of Transportation. If approved, he would be the first openly gay member to serve in a presidential cabinet. Another historic step for the #LGBTQ community, whose members have so much to offer the world.”

Congratulations to @PeteButtigieg, nominated by @JoeBiden to be Secretary of Transportation. If approved, he would be the first openly gay member to serve in a presidential cabinet. Another historic step for the #LGBTQ community, whose members have so much to offer the world. — James Martin, SJ (@JamesMartinSJ) December 16, 2020

Martin’s statement is, however, factually incorrect. Richard Grenell, President Donald Trump’s Acting Director of National Intelligence, earlier this year became the first openly homosexual member of a presidential cabinet.

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, made a mark in the campaign for the democratic nomination by flaunting his homosexual “marriage” to another man, and on one occasion inviting a nine-year old boy on stage to publicly offer him advice on “coming out” as gay. In response, Buttigieg was forcefully criticized as shamefully exploiting a child.

When a late August video message from Father James Altman titled “You can’t be a Catholic and a Democrat,” went viral, Martin responded by defending the moral acceptability of voting for Biden while also leading a prayer at the pro-abortion Democratic National Convention.

More recently, Martin garnered significant attention when he asserted that Catholic bishops would have to “rethink their positions” on civil unions after remarks by Pope Francis in support of this error. He also suggested in November that religious liberty claims by Catholic adoption agencies who refused to place children with homosexual couples was “a cover for homophobia.”

Though Biden was certified by a sufficient number of states as the winner of the presidential election earlier this week, evidence of enormous fraud continues to emerge while Republican electors cast their own votes in contested states to safeguard the ongoing process of litigation being pursued by the Trump campaign.

RELATED:

The electoral college will today ‘certify’ Joe Biden…but here’s why he won’t be president

Help stop voter fraud: Project Veritas is accepting voter fraud tips here.