Pro-LGBT group attempts to cancel massive Canadian Evangelical Christian event

A Regina-based LGBT group Queen City Pride has asked a stadium in the city to cancel an Evangelical Christian event called 'Come Together' over the organizing group's promotion of Biblical views on marriage and sexuality.

REGINA, Saskatchewan (LifeSiteNews) –– A large Protestant Christian event planned for this weekend has faced calls by a pro-LGBT activist group to be canceled for teaching basic Biblical truths about sexuality and marriage.

The Come Together Saskatchewan event, organized by Gospel Fire for All Nations, is set to take place from June 7 to 8 in Regina’s Mosaic Stadium, with organizers saying that all 28,700 free tickets have already been claimed.

However, a local homosexual group, Queen City Pride, said in a press release that the event should be canceled because Gospel Fire for All Nations’ decision to feature Bible quotes about marriage and homosexuality are “anti- LGBTQIA2S+.”

“Queen City Pride is appalled at the announcement that an event with strong anti- LGBTQIA2S+ sentiment is being held at Regina’s Mosaic Stadium,” reads the statement sent to media.

“The Gospel Fire Ministries Statement of faith contains the following – deeply troubling stances on members of the gender and sexually diverse community.”

Queen City Pride claimed that Gospel Fire’s statement of faith, which states biblical truths about biological sex and marriage, was part of a “hateful agenda.”

“We do not condone the use of a publicly funded facility like Mosaic Stadium hosting groups that are promoting such a directly hateful agenda,” said the LGBT group.

“And we feel furthermore that the true intentions of this event have been hidden – to essentially bait the public into an event where people may be indoctrinated by the strong anti GSD stance of the event.”

The LGBT group then called for Mosaic Stadium to “strongly consider canceling this event, or at the very least being more transparent in its core intent.”

The Come Together Saskatchewan will feature many well-known speakers and musicians from the evangelical community, such as musical guests George Canyon, Dominque Hughes, Brian Doerksen, and High Valley, and speakers Bill Prankard, Adam Shepski, Jacob Walda, Joel Wells, and Tyrelle Smith.

Gospel Fire Ministries lists on its website the following beliefs, which Queen City Pride described as “hateful.”

We believe that God wonderfully and immutably creates each person as male or female. These two distinct, complementary genders together reflect the image and nature of God (Gen 1:26-27). Rejection of one’s biological sex is a rejection of the image of God within that person.

We believe that the term “marriage” has only one meaning: the uniting of one man and one woman in a single, exclusive union, as delineated in Scripture (Gen 2:18-25). We believe that God intends sexual intimacy to occur only between a man and a woman who are married to each other (1 Cor 6:18; 7:2-5; Heb 13:4). We believe that God has commanded that no intimate sexual activity be engaged in outside of a marriage between a man and a woman.

Because God has ordained marriage and defined it as the covenant relationship between a man, a woman, and Himself, The Original Gospel Ministries will only recognize marriages between a biological man and a biological woman. Further, the pastors, ministers, clergy, and staff of the organization shall only solemnize marriages between one man and one woman.

We believe that any form of sexual immorality (including adultery, fornication, homosexual behavior, bisexual conduct, bestiality, incest, and use of pornography) is sinful and offensive to God (Matt 15:18-20; 1 Cor 6:9-10).”

Gospel Fire is not the only group being targeted by LGBT activists in Canada.

As LifeSiteNews reported this week, the small town of Emo, Ontario is slated to appear in front of a Human Rights Tribunal after a local LGBT organization filed a complaint over the town’s 2020 decision to not fly the “pride” flag or recognize June as “Pride Month.”

In recent years, the federal government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has gone all in on promoting transgenderism and gender ideology through the funding of local activists, as can be seen from its federal “2SLGBTQI+ Action Plan,” which gives $100 million in funding over five years for homosexual and “transgender” initiatives.

This has allowed activist groups, such as Queen Pride, to speak out more boldly against Catholic, Christian, and other faith groups that teach traditional family values and truths.

So-called LGBT “pride” continues to ramp up in Canada each June, but so has the pushback from citizens.

As reported by LifeSiteNews, for the second year in a row Canadians from across the country have pulled their kids from school at the start of June in protest of so-called “pride” month.

