Pro-LGBT group’s annual report warns about decrease in woke laws across US over past year

Out Leadership says equality scores declined in 22 states over the past year.

(LifeSiteNews) — A new report from pro-LGBT group Out Leadership is sharing what it says are the friendliest and most hostile American states to the woke agenda.

Founded in 2010 by former Merrill Lynch executive Todd Sears, Out Leadership seeks to “leverage economic power to drive both societal change and bottom-line impact.”

In layman’s terms, the group strong-arms business to adopt diversity, equity, and inclusion practices.

This year’s report is the sixth year the non-profit has created a map of the most pro-LGBT and least LGBT-friendly states in the U.S.

According to Nexstar Media Group, Out Leadership’s report shows “equality scores decreased in 22 states over the last year.”

Among the states that the group says lost points are Alabama, Florida, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, and North Dakota.

Ultra-liberal states like New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Vermont predictably received the highest scores.

The group says it takes into account a variety of factors in its scoring, including legal and nondiscrimination protections, youth and family support, political and religious attitudes, health access and safety, and work environment and employment.

Laws that restrict which bathrooms gender-confused students can use, which sports teams they can play on, and what sex person can list on their driver’s licenses are some of the policies it takes into consideration.

“For the third year running, more states have become less friendly to LGBTQ+ Americans – an incredibly dangerous trend,” the report complained.

Republican-leaning states such as Indiana, Kentucky, Florida, Louisiana, South Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, and Arkansas were among the worst in the U.S.

Amazon, KPMG, Bloomberg, LinkedIn, RBC, VISA, and dozens of other leading corporations are listed as “members” in the report who are pioneering “LGBTQ+ equality.”

As reported by LifeSite, a growing number of state legislatures are pushing back against the inclusion of gender-confused men into women’s sports, partially due to the efforts of former All-American swimmer Riley Gaines. Multiple reports show that males dominate female competitors and even physically injure them when they box, play basketball, or fight them in martial arts.

According to Nexstar, “at least 23 states have adopted bans on gender-affirming care for minors, according to the AP, and 25 have passed restrictions on transgender women and girls’ participation in sports.”

