Pro-LGBT Malta archbishop writes essay for Fr. James Martin’s group

Archbishop Charles Scicluna, who has previously contradicted Catholic teaching on same-sex civil unions, failed to mention the Church’s rejection of homosexuality and transgenderism in his essay.

(LifeSiteNews) — Fr. James Martin, SJ, proudly shared a pro-LGBT reflection from Malta Archbishop Charles Scicluna.

“All of us at @OutrchCatholic are honored to have Archbishop Charles Scicluna, the Archbishop of Malta, write this beautiful meditation for us, which offers insights not only for [so-called] LGBTQ Catholics, but all believers,” Martin wrote on X.

Scicluna’s essay on Martin’s pro-LGBT group’s website states that “God is present, loving and faithful.”

For gender-confused or homosexual people who profess to be Catholic, “whose faith journeys are often marked by complexity and vulnerability, this truth offers both consolation and direction,” the archbishop stated. “They can live safe in the knowledge that we are all lovingly held by God at every moment.”

He said that God’s love for each human life “resonates deeply with the spiritual wisdom of the Carmelite tradition, particularly in the writings of Brother Lawrence of the Resurrection.”

He offered a reflection on the teachings of Brother Lawrence. Then he said, regarding so-called “LGBTQ Catholics”: “Many of us, including LGBTQ Catholics, experience fragmentation: a sense of being divided between faith and identity, church and self, hope and fear. God’s presence gently draws us towards integration and peace.”

“As we experience God’s compassion, we are called to reflect it; to become people who welcome, listen and accompany others with respect and tenderness irrespective of religious, cultural, racial or sexual differences. This is what God’s inclusive love is all about.”

Scicluna failed to mention the damaging effects of homosexuality and transgenderism and that the Catholic Church teaches that homosexual acts are intrinsically evil and sinful.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church (CCC) states:

“Basing itself on Sacred Scripture, which presents homosexual acts as acts of grave depravity (Cf. Genesis 19:1-29; Romans 1:24-27; 1 Corinthians 6:10; 1 Timothy 1:10), tradition has always declared that ‘homosexual acts are intrinsically disordered.’ (Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Persona humana, 8). They are contrary to the natural law. They close the sexual act to the gift of life. They do not proceed from a genuine affective and sexual complementarity. Under no circumstances can they be approved.”

The CCC further says: “Homosexual persons are called to chastity. By the virtues of self-mastery that teach them their inner freedom, at times by the support of disinterested friendship, by prayer and sacramental grace, they can and should gradually and resolutely approach Christian perfection.”

Archbishop Scicluna is known for his heterodox pro-LGBT stance. In 2019, he claimed that decades of widespread homosexuality in U.S. seminaries had “nothing to do with the sexual abuse of minors” and that both homosexuality and heterosexuality are “human conditions that we recognize, and that exist, but they aren’t something that really predisposes to sin,” in contradiction to Church teaching about the disordered nature of homosexual inclinations. The overwhelming majority of priestly sexual abuse in the U.S. was committed against underage males.

In 2016, the archbishop of Malta said that homosexual civil unions are a “service to the dignity of these people.” The Church, however, teaches that such civil unions are “gravely unjust.”

